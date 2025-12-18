Stansted could become second busiest UK airport after expansion plan approved

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans to expand Stansted airport have been approved, meaning it could become the UK’s second busiest.

The airport, which is situated 42 miles north-east of central London, was used by nearly 30 million passengers in the year to September 2024, but new plans could see this figure rise to 51 million.

In comparison, Heathrow airport – the UK’s busiest – saw 83.9 million passengers in 2024, while Gatwick, which is currently in second place, is used by around 42 million each year.

At present, Stansted is the UK’s fourth busiest airport.

No structural changes, such as new runways, are anticipated. Instead, the site's owner Manchester Airports Group wants to accommodate larger aeroplanes.

Now, Uttlesford District Council's planning committee has ruled in favour of the application on 17 December.

Around 4,500 new jobs are expected to be created under new plans.

Organisations in favour of the expansion include the University of Essex, Unite and the Essex Chamber of Commerce.

Stansted said 1,410 supporting comments had been submitted to the council pending approval.

Improvement schemes to road and rail services are also planned, including junction eight of the M11 at the A120.

Plans to increase passenger capacity by nearly 20 million per year by 2040 form part of wider growth plans at the Essex airport costing £1.1bn.

This includes new shops, bars, restaurants, plus a larger security hall, a new baggage reclaim carousel and more check-in desks – and is expected to be complete in two to three years time.

Stansted currently serves flights across 40 countries.

Hertfordshire County Council objected to the expansion plans, stating concerns about the impact on local roads and railways.

The local authority, which governs an area bordering the airport, also expressed concern about noise.

Stansted previously stated that all representations in relation to the expansion had been “carefully” considered.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s managing director, said: “We are pleased Uttlesford District Council has approved our application, which lays the foundations for the long-term sustainable growth of London Stansted and means we can maximise the full potential of our existing runway.

“The opportunity is considerable as the full expansion of Stansted would deliver widespread social and economic benefits to the regions we serve, without any increase in the number of flights the airport is already permitted to operate and within the existing airport footprint.”

He added that plans to grow the airport would be done “sustainably – decarbonising our operations and ensuring half of all passengers accessing the airport do so via public transport.”

