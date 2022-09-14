A third of Brits opt to take main holiday in UK as cost of living crisis bites

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travel chaos, heatwaves and the cost of living crisis have resulted in a third of Brits choosing to holiday in the UK, with one fifth saying that going abroad was too expensive this summer, according to new research.

In a survey of 2,000 adults, many revealed that they were still worried about airport delays and that this had put them off making a trip out of the UK.

The UK’s unusually warm weather this summer also persuaded people to stay at home, the report from Travelodge concluded.

The hotel chain said that the majority of people polled reported having taken three “staycation” breaks so far in 2022.

These domestic holidays were four days on average, and cost more than £500 per trip.

Meanwhile, seaside resorts were the most popular location for holidays this year, according to the survey.

“Our latest travel index shows that 2022 is set to be the year of the Best of British holidays, with more Britons exploring hidden holiday gems on their doorstep than ever before.” Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed told Wales Online.

She continued: “Record heatwaves this summer have also inspired Britons to take more spontaneous breaks. This is great news for British tourism.”

Staycations appear to be growing increasingly popular, with the hashtags UKStaycation and StaycationUK garnering a combined total of over 400,000 posts on Instagram.

Celebrities too have provided further inspiration to holiday closer to home: Carol Vorderman made a trip to Wales, Tom Hardy stayed in Yorkshire, Tina O’Brien spent time in Conwy and Hugh Grant was seen enjoying a break in Frome.

Last year, as the Covid lockdown was lifted and life began to return to normal, staycations surged in popularity, with the UK seeing holiday bookings jump by 300 per cent.