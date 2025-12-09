Storm Bram causes widespread travel disruption with British Airways flights cancelled: Live updates
Flights, ferry crossings, and rail journeys face cancellations and delays
Thousands of travellers face delays and cancellations on Tuesday as Storm Bram sweeps the UK.
The Met Office has forecast gusts up to 90mph in northwest Scotland and up to 100mm of rain in south Wales and south Devon.
Amber weather warnings have been issued for parts of southwest England, south Wales and the northwest of Scotland, with yellow warnings for wind and rain covering Northern Ireland, Northumberland and parts of northwest England.
Flights, ferry crossings, and rail journeys are all expected to see disruption, as airports ground flights, sailings are suspended, and speed restrictions apply on Scottish railway lines.
British Airways cancelled its first wave of domestic departures from London Heathrow this morning, as Belfast City grounded at least 18 departures and arrivals due to the “adverse weather conditions”.
Dublin airport has also been hit hard, with 42 flights cancelled because of strong winds, including links with Paris and Amsterdam.
Delays on M4 as Severn Bridge closed
Drivers face severe delays on the M4 on Tuesday morning after the M48 Severn Bridge was closed in both directions due to strong winds associated with Storm Bram.
National Highways advised drivers to “allow extra journey time” when using the diversion via the M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
Irish Sea and Scottish ferries cancelled
Between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in Scotland, all P&O Ferries have been cancelled except the scheduled 11.59pm departures from each port – which are expected to be delayed.
Stena Line sailings from Belfast to Cairnryan at 11.30am, 3.30pm and 7.30pm have been cancelled on Tuesday, and the 11.30pm service is “in doubt”.
All Holyhead-Dublin sailings on Stena Line are cancelled apart from the late evening departure. Irish Ferries has cancelled daytime departures on the route, with later sailings possibly affected.
All Caledonian MacBrayne sailings in the Western Isles are affected, with many routes cancelled for the day.
Key cancellations include links between the mainland and Arran, Barra, the Small Isles, Islay, Coll and Tiree, as well as the service from Mallaig to Armadale on Skye.
Northlink Ferries, connecting mainland Scotland with Orkney and Shetland, warns: "Present weather forecasts indicate the possibility of disruption to our services from Tuesday 9 December through to Thursday 11 December."
Rail disruption in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and England
In Scotland, speed restrictions mean many ScotRail journeys will take longer – and some may be cancelled. The key lines affected are between Glasgow Central and Carlisle (also affecting Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express), Perth to Inverness and Aberdeen to Inverness, as well as links from Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh and Wick. In Wales, the line between Pontypridd and Tonypandy is closed due to flooding.
Translink, which runs buses and trains in Northern Ireland, is warning: “We are experiencing some disruption and delays on our rail network.” The Enterprise link with Dublin and services from Belfast to Larne and Bangor are believed to be the worst affected. “Passengers are advised to allow additional time for their journey,” says Translink.
Separately, some Avanti West Coast intercity trains have been cancelled because of a failure in the electricity supply between London Euston and Watford Junction. Services to Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow were cancelled, and the return legs are not expected to run. Rush-hour commuter services were also hit.
Air passenger rights for cancelled flights
The worst-affected UK airport for Storm Bram cancellations, though, is Belfast City. At least 18 departures and arrivals are grounded on Tuesday, most of them on Aer Lingus Regional. There are multiple cancellations to and from Birmingham and Leeds Bradford. Dublin airport is hard hit, with many flights to and from Great Britain cancelled, as well as links with Paris and Amsterdam.
In Scotland, Loganair is offering passengers booked on flights on Tuesday and Wednesday the chance to postpone their journeys. Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.
British Airways cancels first wave of flights to key UK destinations
BA has grounded the first wave of departures from London Heathrow to Belfast City, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester. The corresponding inbound flights are also cancelled, affecting an estimated 1,500 passengers.
