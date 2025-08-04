Storm Floris: What will it mean for your travel plans?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With Storm Floris predicted to bring winds of up to 90mph to parts of the northern UK, travellers are being urged to postpone their journeys.

An amber Met Office warning for high wind is in place across much of Scotland. It covers the whole country north of Kilmarnock, Peebles and Berwick upon Tweed, except for Shetland – where a Met Office yellow weather warning is in place.

A yellow warning also applies to southern Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and North Wales. The southern extent is a line stretching from Scarborough to Snowdonia, and taking in Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool.

Several train operators have issued “do not travel” notices because of the risk of disruption caused by debris on the line, fallen trees and flooding.

Hundreds of trains have been cancelled, including all services north of Edinburgh and Glasgow from 12 noon – along with dozens of ferries.

These are the key locations for travel disruption.

Will Storm Floris lead to train delays?

Scotland

A nationwide speed limit of 50mph has been imposed, which will extend journey times and cause cancellations. Between Edinburgh and Glasgow, around half the trains on Monday morning were cancelled.

Elsewhere, cancellations began before 10am, with the 9.48 Dundee to Edinburgh cancelled due to high winds.

All ScotRail trains running north of the Central Belt will be cancelled from 12 noon on Monday 4 August, including services to and from Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Wick, Thurso, Oban, Fort William and Mallaig.

The train operator said: “We're asking anyone with garden equipment, such as tents, trampolines or furniture, to secure items so that they don't blow onto the tracks and interfere with lineside equipment.”

Anglo-Scottish routes

On the East Coast main line, LNER, Lumo and TransPennine Express will run no Anglo-Scottish trains north of Newcastle on Monday. LNER says: “Do Not Travel North of Newcastle on Monday 4 August. Alternative travel options will be extremely limited due to expected road closures and other train operators will also be affected.” Passengers can use LNER tickets dated for Monday on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Lumo tickets are valid on Tuesday or Wednesday. The company says new seat reservations can be made by contacting its social media team via direct message. TransPennine Express passengers can use their tickets on Tuesday.

CrossCountry will not run trains north of Edinburgh to Dundee and Aberdeen. While the company says it will be running between England and Edinburgh “subject to disruption caused by the storm”, these trains are expected to be full. “Your ticket can be used at no extra cost, and without needing to amend your ticket, on CrossCountry services on Tuesday 5 August,” the train firm says.

Caledonian Sleeper trains departing on Monday night linking Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William with London have been cancelled, and arrivals on Monday to these cities are all running late. Journey times on Monday night’s trains between Edinburgh, Glasgow and London are expected to arrive around an hour late on Tuesday morning.

On the West Coast main line, Avanti West Coast is advising customers not to attempt to travel north of Preston – to and from destinations including Lancaster, Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh. The train operator says: “Tickets to travel north of Preston dated for today, 4 August will be accepted for travel on Tuesday 5 August, at any time via the same route.”

TransPennine Express is not operating trains north of Carlisle to Glasgow or Edinburgh.

England

Northern Trains has reduced frequencies on lines linking Leeds with Bradford Forster Square, Ilkley and Skipton. The rail firm says: “If the train you have a ticket for is cancelled, you can travel on any Northern, TransPennine Express, East Midlands Railway or LNER service within two hours.”

In addition, the Cumbria Coast Line has speed restrictions in place. The line is not running for its full length at present due to unstable ground conditions between Sellafield and Workington.

TransPennine Express says its trains from Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester airport are subject to delays and cancellations.

Anglo-Welsh routes

Transport for Wales is advising passengers between Shrewsbury and Manchester to check before travelling.

Northern Ireland

Translink says: “Storm Floris is likely to bring a spell of unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds to Northern Ireland on Monday (4/8) from 6am into early Tuesday (5/8) 6am.

“As a result Translink would like to advise intending passengers to allow additional time for travel.”

Will Storm Floris increase traffic delays?

Traffic Scotland warns road users to to use caution crossing the following bridges “due to high winds currently affecting driving conditions”:

A9000 Forth Road Bridge north of Edinburg

A898 Erskine Bridge west of Glasgow

A87 Skye Bridge

Long-distance bus passengers were told by Scottish Citylink: “We are pleased to inform you that all Scottish Citylink services are operating as scheduled today.”

In England, National Highways says: “Road users in the North West, Yorkshire and Humber and North East regions of England are advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys

“Storm Floris will bring strong winds across the network through Monday with storm force winds expected for the North West, Yorkshire and Humber and North East regions.

“Many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph with 60-70 mph expected along exposed coasts and high ground.

“High sided vehicles, caravans, motorbikes and other vulnerable vehicles are advised to take extra care when travelling due to the increased risk.”

Traffic Wales has warned motorists that high winds “may cause some disruption to travel”.

Are ferries running during Storm Floris?

Most Caledonian MacBrayne ferries in western Scotland have been cancelled for the whole of Monday, and those that are possibly still running – such as Colintraive to Rhubodach – travellers are warned services are “liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice”.

Northlink, which serves Orkney and Shetland from mainland Scotland, warns of “the possibility of disruption to our services from Monday 4 August through to Wednesday 6 August”. The ferry firm says: “The 4.45pm sailing from Stromness to Scrabster and the 7pm sailing from Scrabster to Stromness are currently under review with a high probability of cancellation.”

Have flights been cancelled because of Storm Floris?

Scotland’s airline serving the Highlands and Islands, Loganair, says: “We plan to fly all our scheduled services. Standby aircraft and crews are in place to help recover disrupted services as soon as weather permits.” But it is allowing passengers booked on Monday or Tuesday to re-book on an alternative flight up to a week from the original travel date without penalty.

British Airways, easyJet, Jet2 and Ryanair have not warned of disruption to their flights in Scotland and northern England.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast