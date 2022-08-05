Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rail passengers have been warned of more nationwide travel disruption next weekend as train drivers at nine firms strike over pay offers failing to match the soaring cost of living.

The train drivers’ union Aslef announced last week that its members had voted overwhelmingly to take a second round of industrial action next Saturday, and emphasised that strikes were “always the last resort”.

The walk out will coincide with a busy weekend of football, industry leaders warned, with Premier League games in Manchester, London, Birmingham and Brighton likely to be affected.

The strikes will affect Arriva Rail London, Avanti West Coast, Crosscountry, Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express), Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.

Timetables will be published on Tuesday, but passengers are being advised to follow the latest travel advice, check before they set off, and allow extra time for their journey.

Other companies not involved in the strike will be running trains, but these are expected to be busy, and passengers are advised to start their journeys later the following day where possible.

Passengers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strike can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including 16 August, or can change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.

The union’s general secretary Mick Whelan said: “We don’t want to inconvenience passengers – our friends and families use public transport, too – and we don’t want to lose money by going on strike, but we’ve been forced into this position by the companies, who say they have been driven to this by the Tory government.”

But Steve Montgomery, chair of the Rail Delivery Group – which represents rail operating firms – urged the union to call off the strike action and said he is “ready and willing to talk to the leadership of Aslef today, tomorrow or indeed any time next week”.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 5 August 2022 England's Anthony Harding and England's Jack Laugher competes to win and take the gold medal in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final on day eight of the Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, central England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 4 August 2022 The Top Secret Drum Corps from Switzerland during the working rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, entitled Voices, at Redford Barracks, Edingburgh PA UK news in pictures 3 August 2022 England’s Emily Campbell celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 87+kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games Getty UK news in pictures 2 August 2022 Circus company Lost in Translation show off some tricks at the top of Calton Hill in Edinburgh Getty UK news in pictures 1 August 2022 England's players celebrate during a victory party in Trafalgar Square in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 31 July 2022 England's striker Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her team second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 30 July 2022 People during Belfast Pride parade which returns to the city for the first time since the pandemic PA UK news in pictures 29 July 2022 Maxwell Tall, 2, cries as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to the media during a visit to Mums for Lungs community group in South Woodford, London, to coincide with the final day of the ULEZ expansion consultation and the publishing of new air quality data PA UK news in pictures 28 July 2022 Liz Truss during a visit to a broadband interchange company in Leeds, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister PA UK news in pictures 27 July 2022 A person waits for a train at Kings Cross Station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions PA UK news in pictures 26 July 2022 Lavender is harvested at Lordington Lavender farm near Chichester, West Sussex PA UK news in pictures 25 July 2022 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left) view a robot during a visit to the Manufacturing Technology Centre at the Liverpool Science Park, as part of a two day visit to the city PA UK news in pictures 24 July 2022 Emma Parfett and Shaun Smith paddle in the sea during the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 23 July 2022 Members of environmental groups including Just Stop Oil, the Peace and Justice Project and Insulate Britain take part in a mass protest, in Parliament Square in London AP UK news in pictures 22 July 2022 Traffic queuing to check in at the port of Dover on the A2 as holiday makers struggle to get away SWNS UK news in pictures 21 July 2022 Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss meeting staff and children during a visit to the charity Little Miracles in Peterborough PA UK news in pictures 20 July 2022 The chard remains of homes in the village of Wennington after the heat triggered a series of blazes across the UK Tom Maddick/SWNS UK news in pictures 19 July 2022 Britain’s Jake Wightmancelebrates after winning the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon EPA UK news in pictures 18 July 2022 A police officer givers water to a soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace. The government issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat AP UK news in pictures 17 July 2022 Cameron Smith kisses The Claret Jug on the 18th green after he won The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course R&A via Getty UK news in pictures 16 July 2022 Ministry of Fun skaters during the annual International Busking Day event at Wembley Park, London PA UK news in pictures 15 July 2022 Ellen White, Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly celebrate with the fans after England beat Northern Ireland in their last Euro 2022 group match in Southampton Getty UK news in pictures 14 July 2022 Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Old Bailey in London, he is charged with sexual offences against three men. The 62-year-old is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent PA UK news in pictures 13 July 2022 Batonbearer, diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the aquarium at The Deep, sealife attraction in Hull as the baton visits the Yorkshire region during its 25-day tour of England in the final countdown to the games PA UK news in pictures 12 July 2022 A general view of cracked earth with the houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, seen behind as hot weather continues Reuters UK news in pictures 11 July 2022 A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London PA UK news in pictures 10 July 2022 Winner Novak Djokovic and runner up Nick Kyrgios following the Men’s Singles Final at The 2022 Wimbledon Championships Getty UK news in pictures 9 July 2022 People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea Beach in Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 8 July 2022 Alfie Hewett celebrates winning his match against Gustavo Fernandez in their Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Singles semi-final match at Wimbledon PA UK news in pictures 7 July 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street Getty UK news in pictures 6 July 2022 England players celebrate after winning their opening match of the Women’s Euro against Austria Reuters UK news in pictures 5 July 2022 British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, British Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, British Attorney General Suella Braverman and British Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London Getty UK news in pictures 4 July 2022 Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning against US Brandon Nakashima at the end of their round of 16 men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 July 2022 Fields of borage in flower turn the landscape purple near Feering in Essex PA UK news in pictures 2 July 2022 Pride parade in London Getty UK news in pictures 1 July 2022 Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Home Office in London to mark his birthday. PA UK news in pictures 30 June 2022 The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, and The Princess Royal after attending the Order of the Thistle Service for the installation of The Right Honourable Dame Elish Angiolini and The Right Honourable Sir George Reid, at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 29 June 2022 Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour party, speaks during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 28 June 2022 Rafael Nadal attempts to reach the ball during his first round Wimbledon match against Francisco Cerundolo Reuters UK news in pictures 27 June 2022 The cleaning up begins after the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm EPA UK news in pictures 25 June 2022 Paul McCartney, from left, Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen perform at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP UK news in pictures 24 June 2022 The crowd watching Wet Leg performing on the Park Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset PA UK news in pictures 23 June 2022 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site James Dadzitis/SWNS UK news in pictures 22 June 2022 Festivalgoers on the first day of Glastonbury Festival EPA UK news in pictures 21 June 2022 A general view of an empty platform at Paddington Station in London, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions PA UK news in pictures 20 June 2022 Handout photo issued by the Big Issue of the Duke of Cambridge selling the Big Issue in London PA UK news in pictures 19 June 2022 Visitors explore the Arboria II luminaria, created by Architects of Air, during the Meliora Festival at the Beacon Arts Centre in Inverclyde. Arboria II is inspired by the geometry of nature and also Islamic architecture and features winding passages of small domes with light and colours created purely by daylight shining through the coloured plastic structure PA UK news in pictures 18 June 2022 Demonstrators march in a trades union organised protest opposed to British government policies at Parliament Square in London, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 17 June 2022 Crowds on Bournemouth beach during a heatwave Getty UK news in pictures 16 June 2022 Paige Dawson, 28, takes a selfie with her baby bump in a huge field of poppies in flower in Bramford, Suffolk PA

“We’re really disappointed that the Aslef leadership has, for the second time in as many weeks, decided to impose yet more uncertainty for passengers and businesses by disrupting passengers’ weekend plans,” Mr Montgomery said.

Urging passengers to plan ahead and check the latest travel advice, he added: “Like any service or business, things do not just stand still and we must move with the times. We want to give our people a pay rise as we know everyone is feeling the pinch due to the cost-of-living rises.

“We have to find the money somewhere as we cannot continue to ask taxpayers or passengers for more, so we must modernise and adapt to changes in passenger behaviour.

“By making these necessary reforms, such as ending the reliance on volunteer working at weekend, we improve punctuality, have more resilient Sunday services, and use those savings to give our people a pay rise, which has always been what we want to do.

“Further strikes will see our people out of pocket and mean less money to fund a pay rise, so we urge the Aslef leadership to come and talk to us so we can reach a deal that is fair to staff and taxpayers, and which secures a bright, long-term future for our railway.”

In addition to the industrial action next weekend, further strikes by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite have been announced for 18 and 20 August over the ongoing dispute over pay, job security and condition.

Announcing those strikes, Manuel Cortes, the general secretary of the TSSA said the warnings of a “summer of discontent” across the country’s rail network were “an ever-closer reality”.

He had urged Grant Shapps to “either personally come to the table or empower train operators to reach a deal” – a move the transport secretary has ruled out.

A separate RMT walkout on London Underground will also take place on 19 August.

Additional reporting by PA