Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Obsessed with travel? You are not alone.

In 2024, many of us are hungrily seeking more experiences to make up for adventures lost to Covid and the surreal tangle of travel restrictions that accompanied the virus.

Travel industry leaders report no loss of appetite due to the cost of living crisis. “Our members are seeing huge opportunities and huge growth coming through,” says Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership. “We're certainly seeing numbers virtually back to where they were pre-pandemic.”

And Paul Charles, chief executive of the PC Agency and former communications director for Virgin Atlantic and Eurostar, predicts: “It will be the busiest summer on record, without a doubt.”

In this Virtual Event,The Independent’s award-winning travel correspondent Simon Calder and global travel editor Annabel Grossman will join deputy travel editor Ben Parker live from our studio, to help you navigate the best summer holiday deals amid this soaring demand and prices in 2024.

The trio will be on hand with the best tips, tricks and deals for jetting off this summer.

They will also tackle questions on how to best avoid being caught up in any travel chaos, following large-scale disruption at airports last summer, courtesy of air traffic control meltdowns and mass flight cancellations from leading airlines and industrial action.

As ever, no travel questions are off the cards - you can ask the team anything from how to get the best deals on flights and where to find summer sun to what makes a great last-minute deal.

The event will be hosted on Zoom and will last one hour. It will take place on Tuesday April 16 and will start at 6.30pm GMT.

Once signed up you will be able to ask questions to the panel. You can also post questions in the comments of this article.

For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here.