Switzerland removes quarantine requirement for all visitors
Rule change to be introduced from 4 December
Switzerland has announced it will remove the 10-day quarantine requirement for British travellers, as well as arrivals from the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi.
The country introduced the measure on 27 November in response to fears around the spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
However, less than a week later, officials have stated that the self-isolation period will be lifted for all arrivals from 4 December.
Instead, a raft of other restrictions will be introduced for international arrivals, including stricter testing rules.
According to the Federal Council, Covid certificates will be required and face masks will have to be worn in a wider range of situations.
At events and venues subject to a Covid certificate requirement, only those who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid will be permitted - although they won’t be obliged to wear masks.
More follows...
