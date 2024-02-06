Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift fans have been warned of heavy snow hitting Tokyo ahead of her four shows in the Japanese city.

The superstar is performing four nights at the Tokyo Dome as part of her Eras Tour, before heading back to the US to watch her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl.

Heavy snow hit the Tokyo area on Monday, disrupting trains and grounding more than 100 flights, with transport officials cautioning drivers to avoid nonessential travel.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the snowfall was expected to peak Monday night, with up to 55 centimeters (21 inches) predicted in mountainous areas north of Tokyo.

The snowfall was much less in central Tokyo, where more than 1 centimeter (0.4 inch) was reported for the first time in two years, Kyodo News said.

Some train services were limited in the Tokyo region and highways were partially closed, including the Tomei and Metropolitan Expressways.

People make their way on a street in Tokyo on Tuesday (AP)

More than 100 domestic and several international flights in and out of Tokyo’s Haneda airport were canceled as of Monday afternoon, according to the airport.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism urged drivers to avoid nonessential trips and use winter tires or tire chains.

Travis Kelce is dating pop star Taylor Swift (Julio Cortez/AP) (AP)

Could Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl?

The last of four scheduled Tokyo shows of Swift’s Eras Tour is on Feb. 10. Due to time zone differences, if she flies out at midnight, it will be 7 am. Saturday in Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for Swift didn’t respond Thursday to questions about whether Swift plans to attend the Super Bowl, has made travel arrangements, or where her pilots could park a plane.

Swift has more than one private jet, including a Dassault Falcon 900 that can typically seat at least 12 people and fly at up to 590 mph (950 kph). Scrutiny about her jet travel has drawn some criticism for greenhouse gas emissions.

Swift is in a highly public relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce. The AFC champions face off the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC champs, Feb. 11.