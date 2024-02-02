Travis Kelce sent a heartfelt message to Taylor Swift after confirming that he would not be able to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards with her.

The NFL star, 34, is preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl in five years, meaning he will miss the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, 4 February.

The Super Bowl LVIII will take place a week later.

Swift, also 34, has been nominated for six Grammy Awards.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce said: “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for.”