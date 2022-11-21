Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

TikTok comedian goes viral with ‘Girl who just got back from...’ video series mocking tourists

‘France traveller’ impression sees a girl with a basket and baguette speaking with an affected French-American accent

Lucy Thackray
Monday 21 November 2022 12:35
Comments
<p>Laura Ramoso has created a relatable series of clips about pretentious travellers</p>

Laura Ramoso has created a relatable series of clips about pretentious travellers

(TikTok/@Lau_Ramoso)

A TikTok comedian has gone viral with a series of videos depicting American tourists talking about their travels to European countries.

With titles like, “That one girl who just got back from Greece” and “That one girl who just got back from France”, Toronto-based Laura Ramoso has been getting big views on the social media platform for the past few months.

Her “France” traveller impression sees a girl with a basket and baguette speaking with an affected French-American accent, wearing red lipstick, pronouncing “Airbnb” with a Gallic flourish, and throwing “Oui” and “Alors” into everyday conversation.

Meanwhile, multiple videos of an Italy holidaymaker show a sunburned character talking about being “promptly airlifted out of the Alps” and “accidentally” ordering an “expresso”.

The astute observations have gone viral with travel fans, with the “Girl who just got back from Greece” garnering 7.8 million views, and the France video 4.6 million.

Recommended

Other videos entitled “Me going through customs at the airport” and “When you see a family run to catch their flight” have also delighted fans on the video-sharing app.

In the former, Ramoso nervously rambles about the purpose of her travels, ending up showing the customs official her pyjamas for the trip.

Plenty of TikTok users recognised themselves in the playful videos.

One commented under the “France girl” video, saying: “Me for six months straight after watching ‘Amelie’ once in 2010”.

“They go to France and come back speaking broken English, like girl you’re from Connecticut,” wrote Brendon William.

Under the “Spain girl” video, another follower replied: “I saw the French one first and laughed, but I’m laughing a little quieter at this one because this is me.”

Other users have requested future destinations that “Holiday girl” could come back from, such as England, Austria and Sweden.

The videos are so prolific that Ramoso has even collaborated with brands such as language-learning app Drops to create more for the series.

Recommended

TikTok is a hotbed of travel tips, sketches and trip-planning information.

In October, an American nurse and her husband went viral on the site after sharing the original way they pick their next holiday destination, using a pint glass and Post-It notes to draw destinations at random.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in