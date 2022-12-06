Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler

Mother accused fellow passenger of ‘glaring’ at her child

Ella Doyle
Tuesday 06 December 2022 10:40
Comments
<p>Which side are you on? </p>

Which side are you on?

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.

The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.

She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.

Recommended

“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat and played quietly during the flight.

But once the family had boarded and taken their seats, they noticed a fellow passenger was “glaring” at them from his seat.

Shortly after, a member of cabin crew approached the family and asked to see their boarding passes. Two minutes later, another member of staff asked them the same thing.

While her child and husband were asleep, the man who had glared previously approached her. She wrote: “It was the guy that glared at us as he boarded and before I could even get a word out he told me that children weren’t allowed in first class and that we needed to move to our ‘real’ seats.”

After a flight attendant told the man the family were in their correct seats and to not bother them again, he allegedly called the mother a “fat c***”, and said that “he pays too much money for first class to be surrounded by children”.

Recommended

The woman explained that as her child “didn’t misbehave or even cry”, she believed she was in the right, but family later told her at Thanksgiving that she shouldn’t have booked her young child into first class.

Comments were split, with many showing support for the woman. One said: “Even if your child did cry, it wouldn’t have mattered because you paid and are entitled to the seats you paid for.”

Another wrote: “I personally would hateeee if I paid first class to have a disruptive kid there but that would be my own internal problem to deal with.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in