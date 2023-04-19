Topless passenger arrested after losing his temper over a window seat

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A topless American Airlines passenger lost his temper at an airport gate in Florida, allegedly due to not being given a window seat on a flight.

Instagram account @onlyinbroward shared a video of the incident unfolding, with the caption: “All because he didn’t get the window seat.”

In the video the half-naked man is seen shouting and confronting crew members, while waving his arms around and pacing up and down. His underwear is also on show during the commotion.

People at the gate in Charlotte, Florida, were preparing to board an American Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale, which is also in Florida.

As the video shows, the passenger proceeds to knock over a retractable belt barrier. He also took off his hat and put it onto one of the crew members.

At this point in the social media post, another member of staff is seen talking into his radio to presumably summon security.

When security officials do arrive, the surrounding crowd of airport passengers is heard cheering and they subsequently arrest him.

The post has garnered 4,000 likes since being posted two days ago.

Users were quick to comment underneath and one person wrote: “Well, he’s committed a federal crime right there. Welcome to the no-fly list.”

“This guy is never boarding a flight again,” another added. Others questioned why it had taken so long for security to arrive.

“I’m a retired flight attendant, I don’t understand why these poor gate agents don’t have a panic button,” someone commented.

“Also, the attendants are extremely calm considering he touched one of them,” another person added.

Meanwhile, someone said: “He should’ve been thrown off before getting to the gate dressed like that.”

“Window seat in the police cruiser,” one user concluded.

The Independent has contacted American Airlines for comment.