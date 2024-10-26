Magnificent sevens: Opinions differ on America’s best tourism wonders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

“That’s a hard list to beat,” says James Jordan, generously. He is referring to the list of Seven US Wonders that I wrote about last week. The American Season, I contend, begins next month, and I am busy planning my trip to the state of Missouri. But while assessing the attractions of the southern Midwest state, I compiled a list of the best I have experienced of America so far. As a reminder, they were:

City of Chicago

Route 66 in California

Utah’s canyons

Yale University Art Gallery

Kennedy Space Center

Hoover Dam

Biltmore Estate, North Carolina

“They are all great places,” James concurs – and then adds: “Mine would be Sedona in Arizona. Just magical.”

Others mentioned the desert town, which is now on my list for next year. Nick Stevenson was extremely prescriptive: “If you’re driving, Simon, I’ve a suggestion. Hire a manual sports car in Prescott and Arizona. Drive up the 89A to Sedona over the Mingus pass. Stop for lunch in Jerome, then on to Sedona for a beer with Snoopy.” In this context, Snoopy is a rock in the shape of the cartoon dog.

Among other locations named by more than 100 responders, love abounds for the Southwest. Monument Valley received many write-in votes. Karen Elliott was one of several to add: “The Meteor Crater in Arizona – frequently overlooked for the Grand Canyon but not to be missed.”

This location near Flagstaff (itself on Route 66) reveals the devastation caused 50,000 years ago when 300,000 tons of meteorite travelling at 26,000mph collided with what is now northern Arizona: a devastating variation on space tourism.

There was plenty of heckling for some other key absences from my list. Let’s start in Florida, and specifically on the Overseas Highway: the 113-mile stretch of US1 that runs from south of Miami through the Florida Keys to Key West.

“Just a breathtaking drive,” writes Andy Johnston. He adds: “Get to Mallory Square for sunset.” This is the waterfront location in Key West where everyone gathers to watch the sun go down.

Miami Beach is pure Americana for many – and Nigel Gray adds: “Naples, Florida (paradise).”

The two east coast cities with the most plaudits were New York and Washington DC.

In the nation’s capital, the Smithsonian Mall comprises arguably the greatest concentration of premier league museums in the world.

“If I had to narrow it down, it would be the Air & Space Museum,” says Tim Coxon. He adds: “While in Washington, also go to the Lincoln Memorial and over the Potomac to Arlington.”

James Hill, the noted cultural tour leader, says New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art – now, simply The Met – is “the most outstanding art museum in the world”.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum provides a very different but essential experience to understand the events of that terrible day.

Political reporter Tony Bonsignore recomends Ellis Island, where so many American stories began, while Steve John adds: “Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, The High Line, Brooklyn Bridge and the TWA Hotel at JFK airport.”

The majority decision, though, is clearly for California. The Pacific Coast Highway – also known as State Route 1 – tops the American charts for some noted respondents: the historian Dr Catherine Bateson and an actual president. The holder of the high office in question is Edmund King, president of the AA – and therefore motorist-in-chief, who knows a thing or two about great drives. He picks out in particular Big Sur, the 70-mile stretch of coastline halfway down California’s ocean shore.

Andrew Dowson adds the strange worlds of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills in southern California. And he ventures beyond the contiguous 48 states to Glacier Bay, Alaska and Lahaina, Hawaii.

Dr Tim Galsworthy prescribes the civil rights sights of Montgomery, Alabama, plus Martha’s Vineyard – the island off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Honourable mentions, also, for the covered bridges of Vermont, the city of Charleston and the civil war battlefield at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

And on Wednesday this week, Lonely Planet included two US regions in its Best in Travel 2025 list. In 10th place, Mount Hood and the Columbia River Gorge region of Oregon; and top of the chart, South Carolina’s Low Country and Coastal Georgia.

So many wonders, so little time.

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.