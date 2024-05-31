British tourists on stag do arrested after huge brawl in Mallorca restaurant

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Several Britons on a stag do in Mallorca have been arrested following a brawl at a local restaurant.

Footage shows the fight breaking out at Balneario Illetas, a beach club and restaurant located between Palma and Magaluf on the Balearic Island.

A total of eight men from the UK have been arrested and reportedly appeared in court after the brawl broke out on Wednesday evening.

The fracas began when a waiter asked them to not throw beer cans and rubbish into the sea, local media reported.

Passersby could be heard screaming “stop”, while others tried to break up the brawl.

A waiter and two police officers were injured as a result, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The local council said the reaction from the Britons was “extremely violent.”

A request not to litter reportedly sparked the fight ( Solarpix )

In a statement seen by local media, Calvia Council said: “They started attacking Beach Club staff. Two off-duty Guardia Civil officers and six police officers tried to bring the situation under control but they were met with violence from the tourists. Finally eight were arrested and taken to the Municipal police station where they spent the night in police cells.”

Police added the group had been drinking excessively while staying at a hotel in Palma.

Some of the men were later pictured in handcuffs.

The Independent has approached Calvia Council for comment.

The brawl comes amid a wave anti-tourism protests across the Spanish island, in which residents are being called in a bid to recover beaches from overcrowding. In April, there were also protests in the Canary Islands.

The movement started in response to statements from Manuela Cañadas, a spokesperson for right-wing party Vox, who said that Mallorcans “cannot expect to go to the beach in July and August like years ago”.

The local council said the reaction from the Britons was ‘extremely violent’ ( Solarpix )

Mallorca Platja Tour estimates at least 500 people will “fill the beaches” on Saturday with “laughter and watermelon”.

In Palma, protesters against overtourism have now proposed taxes for cruise ship passengers, fewer rental cars and revised rubbish charges for holidaymakers.

Last Saturday, thousands of locals made their way through the island’s capital, warning tourists to “go home” with banners that read “Mallorca is not for sale”.

The estimated 10,000 protesters headed for Weyler Square, where holidaymakers were out for dinner and drinks.

Banc del Temps spokesperson Javier Barbero, one organiser of the large demonstration in Palma, said: “If measures aren’t taken we will continue taking to the streets until we see action.”