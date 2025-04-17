Traffic news live: Warning issued over Easter travel disruption as millions plan getaways
Drivers have been warned to expect delays to their journeys this weekend as millions are expected to hit the road for an Easter getaway.
People planning on travelling on major routes such as the M6 at Birmingham and around the Blackpool area, the south and western section of the M25, the M5 at Bristol and the A303 in Wiltshire have been advised to prepare for congestion.
The AA estimated that 19.1 million people in the UK will drive on Good Friday, with 18.5 million hitting the road on Saturday and 18.2 million on both Easter Sunday and Monday.
Heavy and “disruptive” rain forecast by the Met Office could also disrupt journeys, the RAC has warned, as a yellow rain warning has been put in place across the south west of England.
RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “It’s vital to plan ahead and be prepared for trips to take longer because of the wet weather and the expected getaway congestion.”
To help ease people’s journeys, National Highways has removed roadworks from 1,127 miles of motorways and major A roads in England.
How many people are expected to be on the road this weekend?
The Easter bank holiday weekend is one of the busiest periods of the year for travelling on UK roads.
This means a total of 74 million journeys will be made across the weekend.
'Drivers may have journeys disrupted by heavy rain', says RAC
RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson has said that if forecasted heavy rain becomes a reality “many drivers may have their journeys disrupted as they set off for day trips and long weekends”.
Ms Simpson said an estimated 6.2 million people are “undecided” on when they will travel for an Easter leisure trip, which means “any sign of sun” could spark “big jams”.
Yellow rain warning hits south west of England on Easter Weekend
A yellow rain warning has been put in place across the south west of England on Good Friday and Saturday and traffic is set to amp up across the country.
The Met Office said the warning involved a “prolonged spell of rain, some of it heavy, will likely cause difficult driving conditions and some disruption to travel.”
Cornwall, Devon, Plymouth and Torbay are affected by the warning.
Dover departures running smoothly – but delays predicted coming back from Calais over the Easter weekend
At 9am, the Port of Dover posted on X (formerly Twitter): "There is currently an approximate 10-minute processing time for tourists. The approach roads to the Port remain clear."
In previous years, Dover has been the scene of severe delays during the Easter holidays, as coaches converge on the UK’s main ferry port. Passport checks for France are conducted at the port before travellers board ferries.
But the chief executive of Port of Dover, Doug Bannister, told The Independent: “We've got all of our planning in place, we've done all of our traffic predictions, we've provided all that information to partners around the port, including Police aux Frontières, and they have stepped up.”
The failure of the European Union to introduce the entry-exit scheme as promised in November 2024 means journeys should be smoother, with no need for vehicle occupants to be fingerprinted or photographed.
The biggest problem faced by motorists is likely to be returning from France to Dover between Saturday 19 and Monday 21 April.
Last weekend queues of 90 minutes built up for the border formalities at Calais, where both French and UK frontier staff check documents before passengers board their ferries.
Further congestion may be triggered by European visitors to the UK being unaware that they now need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) permit to visit. They will be able to apply for one on the spot, but this may increase delays at UK Border Control at Calais.
Good Friday set to busiest at almost all UK airports – with Heathrow-Edinburgh the top domestic route.
All the leading holiday airports except Edinburgh have told The Independent their busiest day will be Friday 18 April; at the Scottish capital’s airport, Sunday will see the most passengers.
Edinburgh is the destination for the most popular domestic route, British Airways from London Heathrow. BA also takes the next three places, with links from Heathrow to Glasgow, Belfast City and Aberdeen.
Four of the top 10 routes serve Belfast (City and International). The Manchester-Heathrow route is expected to be busy from Saturday to Monday because of the closure of the southern end of the West Coast main rail line for engineering work.
Top 10 domestic routes 18-21 April (source: Cirium)
Heathrow to Edinburgh: 7,353 seats
Heathrow to Glasgow: 6,616 seats
Heathrow to Belfast City: 4,458 seats
Heathrow to Aberdeen: 4,178 seats
Stansted to Edinburgh: 4,128 seats
Stansted to Belfast International: 3,939 seats
Manchester to Belfast International: 3,867 seats
Manchester to Heathrow: 3,738 seats
Belfast International to Edinburgh: 3,711 seats
Gatwick to Jersey: 3,501 seats
Where will the worst traffic be over Easter? These are the predictions from The Independent
The AA and RAC agree the busiest day over the Easter spell will be Thursday 17 April, with 19.8 million motorists in their vehicles at some stage of the day. Good Friday looks almost as busy. Easter Sunday will see the lightest traffic.
The transport secretary, Heidi Alexander, said the government is “lifting 1,127 miles of roadworks over Easter and cracking down on disruptive street works to make journeys to see loved ones as smooth as possible”.
But the RAC predicts a “hat trick of hold-ups” on Thursday 18, Friday 19 and Saturday 20 April – marking the busiest Easter weekend since busiest since 2022, which was the first full escape after the Covid pandemic.
For holiday journeys within the UK, The Independent has used data from previous years to predict the heaviest traffic on four key arteries:
- M6 north of Birmingham, especially Preston and beyond as holidaymakers head for Blackpool and the Lake District.
- M5 southwest from Birmingham to Bristol and Exeter
- A303 southwest through Wiltshire
- M25 particularly between the M23 and M40 junctions to the southwest, and the Dartford Crossing to the east.
Dublin leads all other destinations for British travellers heading abroad for Easter
Dublin is way ahead of cities worldwide as the leading destination for Easter travel from the UK, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.
During the Easter weekend, 11,282 flights are scheduled to depart UK airports, with more than two million seats.
Good Friday is projected to be the busiest day of the weekend, with 2,949 departures – an average of one flight taking off from a UK airport every 30 seconds.
More flights will be going to Dublin than anywhere else. Almost 70,000 passengers are heading for the Irish capital between Good Friday and Easter Monday – more than those going to Paris, Madrid and Rome combined.
In the top 30 compiled exclusively for The Independent, Amsterdam takes second place. The Irish and Dutch capitals are followed by the three most popular Spanish airports – Alicante, Malaga and Palma – and, in sixth place, Dubai.
Faro, the gateway to the Portuguese Algarve, appears at seventh. Tenerife and Barcelona are eighth and ninth respectively, with Paris CDG taking 10th place.
Spain is by far the most popular destination, taking five of the top 10 spots,The remainder of the top 30 provides some intriguing revelations. Turkey is well represented, with Antalya at 11 and Istanbul at 16. The second Turkish Riviera airport, Dalaman, takes 25th spot.
The top long-haul destination, Dubai, has almost 50 per cent more capacity than New York – the only US city to appear, in 12th place. But British travellers take Manhattan well ahead of Berlin; the German capital has barely half as many departing seats and appears at 26th.
Dublin, Amsterdam and Spain dominate top Easter holiday destinations
Met Office warn of 'disruptive' rain on Good Friday as travellers plan their journeys
Steven Skeates, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, has said there will be “changeable weather for many” during the bank holiday weekend.
An area of low pressure could bring “heavy and possibly even disruptive rain” on Good Friday for parts of south-west England, Northern Ireland and South Wales, he added.
