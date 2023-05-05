Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.

As a piece of railway choreography, the spectacle is exquisite. As the Avanti West Coast express glides to a halt at platform 2 of Oxenholme station in Cumbria, the doors of the Northern all-stations train to Windermere on the adjacent platform 3 close in perfect synchronicity.

Oxenholme, if you do not know it, is the rail junction where the spur to England’s largest lake leaves the West Coast main line. Many passengers alighting from the express are keen to leave the main line, too, and head for Windermere.

It should involve an easy 10-second walk. But with imperfect timing, from their point of view, just as the doors on their arriving train open, the diesel of the Northern departure roars into life and leaves the traveller cursing its red tail lights.

“Mind the gap,” as the King says in his special Coronation weekend message to rail travellers. In this case, the gap is a wait of one hour for the next train to Windermere.

When I witnessed the spectacle on Wednesday, the predictable drama played out: bemused passengers, particularly those from lands where train schedules are designed to connect, try to make sense of what they have just witnessed: a train whose role is to carry intercity travellers into the heart of the Lake District has just evaded them all.

This is not a rare occasion of accidental misconnection: it is a deliberate plan that, day-in, day-out repeats itself. At 10.21am the train from London and Birmingham arrives, and – all being well – at the same instant the train to Windermere departs.

Passengers are told that they must wait an hour on the platform (which thankfully has a small and cheerful cafe). With the scheduled journey time thus extended to over three-and-a-half hours, no wonder people opt to take the car: the AA predicts a driving time, station to station, of 50 minutes less. More traffic, fewer rail passengers.

This quotidian spectacle is courtesy of someone, somewhere, who is paid by the taxpayer; the railway is awash with subsidy. I appreciate that scheduling trains is a game of multi-dimensional chess: passenger trains of different speeds and calling patterns must be weaved in with freight trains on a network that struggles to cope at the best of times.

But the branch line to Windermere is an exception. The Northern train trundles to the lakeside station, waits for 16 minutes and returns. Reduce the pause to, say, 10 minutes, and the sum total of travel happiness would rise as passengers from the south and Midlands connected effortlessly. Instead, the railway industry can offer only baked-in frustration.

There is little Northern’s regional director, Chris Jackson, can do. It is not a “legal” connection and therefore the Windermere train cannot be held. Official connections are a different story, he says: “In the event of late-running services on the West Coast main line we have a well-established arrangement whereby our Windermere service can and will be held for up to five minutes to enable customers to connect.”

The deliberate morning misconnect will not happen next Friday, 12 May, because no Avanti West Coast trains will run. Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union are walking out on the first of three days of the latest round of national industrial action; 31 May and 3 June are the other no-go dates.

This week I asked the Aslef general secretary, Mick Whelan, whether train strikes might drag on through the summer. He told me: “I believe so. These are government-led strikes, government-driven strikes, government-organised strikes.”

The government, you will not be amazed to learn, disagrees. A Department for Transport spokesperson called Mr Whelan’s assertions “completely false” and said: “The secretary of state and the rail minister have positively changed the tone and facilitated negotiations, including meeting Mick Whelan on a number of occasions.”

How long until the traveller’s and the taxpayer’s patience snaps?

Listen to Simon Calder’s free daily travel podcast on the battle between the rail unions and the government