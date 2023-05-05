Listen: King Charles and Camilla replace Tube voice in special TfL announcement

King Charles III and the Queen Consort have recorded an announcement which will be played at railway and London Underground stations between the Friday and Monday of the coronation weekend.

In the message, recorded at Highgrove earlier this year, Charles and Camilla wish families across the country “a wonderful coronation weekend.”

The audio also includes the iconic tube announcement, “mind the gap.”

“We are honoured to support the celebrations with a special station announcement across our network from Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla,” London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Lord said.

