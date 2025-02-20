Passengers warned of train delays affecting key routes after Hackney cable thefts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Train passengers have been warned of journey disruption after the theft of signalling cables overnight led to significant disruptions on key rail routes.

Some of the lines between London Liverpool Street and Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, had been blocked on Thursday morning following the theft last night in the Hackney area, but are now reopened.

Trains have been restored on all West Anglia routes, however, severe delays and late notice amendments are likely.

Train services running to and from the affected stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised, with disruption expected until 1pm on Thursday (20 February).

Network Rail engineers have made partial repairs, allowing Greater Anglia to operate services again, but have warned passengers that some trains may be diverted via Seven Sisters or Stratford until all repairs are finished.

As a result, the train operator said that service disruption is still anticipated until it can fully restore its timetable.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “Due to the theft of signalling cables last night in the Hackney area, all West Anglia lines were severely disrupted between London Liverpool Street and Broxbourne.

“Network Rail engineers attended, and services were able to run again from 10.50am, although there may be some residual delays. Customers are advised to check before they travel.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Some scheduled services between Cambridge, London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport have been cancelled.

British Transport Police (BTP) have launched an investigation into the incident. It is understood that the extent of the theft is not yet known.

Earlier on Thursday, passengers were warned to “not travel” while it worked on reinstating the services.

A BTP spokesperson confirmed: “Officers were called to the line near Clapton railway station at approximately 1.20am GMT today (20 February) following reports of cable theft. Inquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact us.”

The following routes have been impacted by the incident:

Stansted Express services between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport

London Liverpool Street to and from Cambridge North

London Liverpool Street to and from Hertford East

Stratford to and from Bishop's Stortford

Stratford to and from Meridian Water

Greater Anglia has lifted ticket restrictions, including for Friday travel Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on Great Northern services between Hertford North and Moorgate and Ely and London King’s Cross, Thameslink services between Cambridge and St Pancras International, and London Underground services.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast