Commuters are facing rush hour travel disruption after a freight train derailed between Reading and London Paddington, with services cancelled or delayed.

The freight train was derailed around West Ealing, west London, on the line running westward to Reading, reportedly before 6.30am.

A statement from Great Western Railway read: “Due to a derailed train between Reading and London Paddington some lines are blocked.

“Impact: Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 12:00 05/04.”

The disruption has also affected the Elizabeth Line. A statement from TfL read: “Severe delays between Paddington and Reading / Heathrow Airport while we fix a faulty freight train in the West Ealing area. Good service on the rest of the line. London Underground accepting tickets.”

Train services across the GWR network will also be disrupted by members of the ASLEF union engaging in industrial action today, as well as on 8 and 9 April.

Elsewhere in the UK, the Met Office has warned of travel disruption and issued a yellow weather warning for rain ahead of expected 70mph winds as Storm Kathleen approaches.

