The head of a rail union has warned strikes could continue for years until a deal is made in a row over pay.

Train services are being crippled again on Saturday because of a fresh walkout, causing more travel misery for passengers.

The strike by members of the train drivers’ union Aslef coincides with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley and the Epsom Derby as well as other sporting and music events.

Football fans have been advised not to travel by train to Wembley, leaving thousands having to drive to London instead.

A group of rail workers stand on a picket line outside Euston rail station (Getty Images)

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said around 40 per cent of trains will run on Saturday but there will be wide regional variations with some areas having no services.

Speaking as the new walkout began, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said the union will “do whatever it takes” to reach a resolution.

He told Sky News: “We do not want to be on strike. But we are in this if it takes us four years, five years, whatever it is, to get a resolution to this, we will do what it takes to get to that resolution.

“We have gone four years without a pay rise, as have many other sectors and many other workers.

“But to stop now after four years, what will happen, we’ll not get a pay rise next year, the year after, the year after that.”

A train driver at Waterloo Station in London (EPA)

The latest strike follows a walkout by train drivers on Wednesday and by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Friday in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Mr Whelan added: “It is time for the government to step back from interference which is preventing a deal – drivers, in line with other workers, deserve a pay rise after four years without one and inflation running, over the last 12 months, north of 10 per cent.”

He described an offer of a 4 per cent pay rise for last year and another 4 per cent this year as “dismal”.

Picket lines are being mounted outside train stations across the country on Saturday, with drivers at 15 companies in England going on strike.

The RDG said the strikes were causing “disappointment and frustration” for tens of thousands of people.

“It will inconvenience families who have been looking forward and have planned their half-term holidays. It will also further burden our people who have already lost thousands of pounds at a time of financial strain.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “These strikes have been coordinated by union leaders to disrupt passengers in a week which will see major events such as the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final, the Epsom Derby and a number of concerts and festivals across the UK.

“Not content with impacting the hundreds of thousands of people who have looked forward to these events all year round, unions are also targeting their own members’ pockets by forcing them to miss out on pay every time they strike.

“The government has facilitated a fair and reasonable pay offer, now union leaders must do the right thing and put this to their members.”