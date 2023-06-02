What time is the FA Cup final?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A derby day at Wembley beckons, with Manchester City hoping to take another step toward equalling history - and Manchester United desperate to keep that particular page for themselves.

The Red Devils are looking to emulate Liverpool from last season and win both the League Cup and FA Cup in the same season; the former is in the bag and now the latter is the target for Erik ten Hag’s team.

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League winners, however, are in search of a treble. With the domestic title sewn up and a Champions League final on the horizon against Inter Milan, this match is the second part of their quest which would underline their dominance on home soil.

City’s last FA Cup triumph came four years ago, while United are without this title in seven years.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big day.

When is the FA Cup final and what time does it kick off?

The 2022/23 FA Cup final takes place at Wembley on Saturday 3 June 2023. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Where can I watch it?

The FA Cup final is free-to-air, so viewers can watch on BBC 1, ITV 1 and STV. For those wishing to stream the match it will be visible on the BBC Sport website, the BBC iPlayer, ITVX and STV Player.

What is the team news?

City are waiting on final fitness news of Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias, both of whom missed the last league game of the campaign, but both are expected to make the team at Wembley. Kevin de Bruyne should also be available after a knock, leaving City with a full squad.

United are definitely without Anthony Martial, Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez, while Antony remains a doubt after a recent injury against Chelsea. Other than squad backups Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton, everyone else is available.

Predicted lineups

MCI - Ortega, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland

MUN - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Garnacho, Rashford

Odds

City 11/21

Draw 39/10

United 11/2

Prediction

Pep Guardiola’s team are naturally superior to Erik ten Hag’s across the board, but stopping a rival emulate your own history is a powerful motivator. Perhaps leg No.2 of the treble bid is the one which won’t quite go City’s way. Man City 1-2 Man United.