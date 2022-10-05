Train strike UK - live: Passengers face travel chaos as 9,000 rail workers walk out
Strike affects rail services across country
Rail passengers have been hit by another wave of travel chaos as workers take strike action over the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of both the drivers’ union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) have walked out on Wednesday, causing huge disruption to services.
The dispute will continue until the government intervenes, warned Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan.
He urged transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to “lift the shackles” from train companies so they could make a pay offer to workers.
“The message I am receiving from my members is that they are in this for the long haul and if anything they want industrial action to be increased,” he said.
Ms Trevelyan suggested that she now sees the perspective of the railway workers “more clearly” following a meeting with Mr Whelan and RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.
Speaking to speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme, she said she met the pair “because I really wanted to understand where they’re coming from”.
Which services will be affected by the strikes?
Rail services across the UK will be affected by the strike today.
They include: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains, Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express), Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Northern Trains, Southeastern, Transpennine Express and West Midlands Trains.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s UK train strike. Stay with us for all the latest updates...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies