Train strikes – live: ‘Public services in crisis’ as bus drivers join rail workers in walkout
Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed and only a fifth of services are running
The new general secretary of the TUC has sought an urgent meeting with the prime minister as industrial action sweeps the nation.
Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed and only a fifth of services are running as tens of thousands of workers at Network Rail and train operators walk out on the second day of the strike with bus drivers joining them.
In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction and said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”
“We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for the people on the frontline,” he wrote.
Transport for London has revealed that bus strikes will take place today and tomorrow on Abellio bus services.
There will still be buses available on the affected routes in south and west London, but not in their usual numbers.
Meanwhile, industrial action by the UK-wide National Highways and Rural Payments Agency staff will continue.
Every rail strike date confirmed for January 2023
The ASLEF union of train drivers has announced that its members will strike over pay tomorrow, joining their RMT counterparts in undertaking industrial action in the first week of the new year and leaving rail commuters stranded for five consecutive days.
ASLEF, which represents 96 per cent of train drivers in England, Scotland and Wales, announced that workers with 15 companies, including Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway and Great Western Railway, had voted for the strike.
Strikes and industrial actions to look out for today
- The DVSA driving examiners’ strike starts in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West
- Traffic officer service workers at National Highways will continue their walkout
- The RMT rail workers’ strike continues
- UK-wide National Highways strike continues
- RPA staff will continue their walkout
- London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike
What did TUC secretary say in letter to PM
In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction and said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”
“We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for the people on the frontline.
“Every month experienced employees are quitting, with one in three public service staff now taking steps to leave their professions or actively considering it.
“This is simply unsustainable.
“But we cannot fix the staffing crisis in our schools, hospitals and elsewhere if we do not fix the underlying causes.
“That means talking in an open and constructive way about improving public sector pay. But so far your ministers have refused to negotiate directly about pay with unions.”
Mr Nowak said unions worked closely with Mr Sunak during the pandemic to deliver the furlough scheme and protect millions of jobs, adding:
“That’s the kind of mature approach we need now.
“Unions have already made clear their willingness to sit down with the Government and talk about boosting pay. But while your ministers continue to refuse point blank to discuss improving wages, there can be no resolution.
“In the NHS, for example, appropriate structures already exist to allow the immediate start of pay negotiations involving health unions, employers and ministers. This was exactly what happened in 2018, leading to the three-year wage deal.
“We want to find a resolution to the current disputes so our public service staff can get on with doing the jobs they love. And so our public services can start to improve for everyone who relies on them.”
New TUC boss calls for urgent meeting with prime minister
The new general secretary of the TUC has called for an urgent meeting with the prime minister in a bid to break the deadlocked industrial disputes sweeping across the country.
Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction, saying ministers should open pay negotiations with unions.
It comes as rail workers continue a 48 hour strike, with more stoppages planned this month in the transport industry, NHS and civil service.
In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Mr Nowak said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”
I marched for the miners in the 1980s – we have to do what is right
When I marched for the miners’ strike in the 1980s, it was accepted wisdom that you needed to bring down corrupt or abusive or unfair systems and fight for what was right.
It wasn’t until this past year watching Musk, Johnson, Trump, King Charles, Truss, Clarkson (who is not out of the woods, however much cover The Sun give him) etc that it occurred to me that, if you are patient enough and prepared to witness massive collateral damage and waste of resources and unnecessary heartache, worsening socio-economic inequality and the debasement of living conditions for the most vulnerable – “they” implode...
What does Britain really think about the strikes?
Rishi Sunak has been warned that his “high risk” strategy on public sector pay rises could backfire, as an exclusive poll for The Independent showed strong public support for fresh strikes in 2023.
Almost two in three voters would back NHS nurses taking more strike action next year if their pay demands are not met, the Savanta poll found, with only 24 per cent opposed.
In addition, more voters expressed support for fresh industrial action by rail staff, bus drivers, postal workers and teachers than those who said they were opposed to further strikes.
As strikes look set to continue, 2023 could be a good year for the unions
After decades when it was – sadly – usually safe to ignore the pronouncements of union leaders, the most widespread outbreak of industrial action since 1979 has meant that they are household names once again.
Not yet as familiar as, say, Mick Lynch, is the brand new general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Paul Nowak, who formally takes over from Frances (now Baroness) O’Grady on 1 January. He is, though, making a somewhat loud entrance.
He told The Independent that the strikes could carry on throughout 2023 if the government refuses to negotiate over pay rises. If we take ministers at their word, that they won’t do so until at least the new public pay body recommendations arrive in April, then the country is in for a prolonged period of conflict.
I’m a nurse – this is why I voted to strike
Ever since I was a young child, I dreamt of being a nurse that worked for the NHS. Twelve years ago, after lots of hard work and determination, I achieved that goal. There were lots of sacrifices from my family, who supported me throughout my course.
I currently work as a deputy sister in an NHS hospital in Lincolnshire.
My role is as part of an acute cardiology team that has face to face contact with patients that attend the hospital after having heart attacks and following cardiac arrests.
What will the coming weeks’ strikes be like?
9 January
The DVSA strike continues in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West.
RPA staff to continue their walkout.
10 January
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union will stage a national strike in primary schools, special schools and early years sites.
The DVSA strike continues in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West.
RPA staff to continue their walkout.
London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike.
11 January
Unison members working for five ambulance services in England will stage a fresh walkout.
The GMB union, also representing ambulance staff, has scheduled further strike action for this date.
EIS, joined by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association, will stage another national strike in secondary schools and secondary special schools.
RPA staff will continue their walkout.
12 January
Workers on London’s Elizabeth line will go on strike.
London bus workers at Abellio will also stage industrial action.
RPA staff will continue their walkout.
13 January
RPA staff to continue their walkout.
16 January
EIS to stage a national strike for 16 consecutive days until February 2, which will see members in two local authorities strike each day.
London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.
18 January
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in England will strike.
19 January
London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.
RCN members in England will continue their strike.
23 January
Unison members working for five ambulance services in England will stage another walkout.
25 January
London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.
26 January
London bus workers at Abellio will continue strike.
Who is striking this winter and why?
Workers in several of Britain’s key service sectors are striking in what is being called the new “winter of discontent” as cost of living pressures clash with below-inflation pay offers.
Many strikes, such as that of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT), have been going on for months, with warnings union members will vote to take their fight far into 2023.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 417,000 working days were lost to strikes in October, the highest monthly total since November 2011 saw mass public sector walkouts over pension reforms.
