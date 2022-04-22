Coinciding with Earth Day, the UK’s rail industry has launched a search for three ‘chief environment officers (CEOs)’ to promote train travel around the country.

Presenter and explorer Simon Reeve is the face of the campaign, which aims to find a trio of “champions of sustainable travel” who will promote rail journeys in the UK - with each winning £10,000 to put towards their adventures.

“Choosing to travel by train instead of driving cuts carbon emissions by two thirds, making it a better choice for the environment,” says Simon Reeve.

“Rail can connect you to lots of fantastic destinations across Britain, from Buxton in the Peak District to Okehampton in Devon.”

In new research by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), 59 per cent of Britons said that environmental sustainability is important to them when they book a holiday - rising to 66 per cent among 18 to 34-year-olds.

Its study also found that almost half of Brits (46 per cent) do not know that travelling by train is the most sustainable form of transport, with one in eight (13 per cent) believing that cars are better for the environment.

To be in with a chance of winning £10k and the title of “CEO”, keen rail travellers must submit a 60-second video before 23.59pm on 1 May, “bringing to life a recent trip, explaining why they should win and, most importantly, sharing why they care about sustainability”.

The competition is open to anyone over 18 based in Great Britain, who does not work for Rail Delivery Group or anyone professionally connected with them.

Once it closes, the winners will be judged by an intrepid panel including Simon Reeve and travel vloggers Chloe Wanderlust and An Adventurous World.

On Tuesday more than a million discounted rail tickets went on sale as the government and rail industry launched the “Great British Rail Sale” in a bid to repair the damage to confidence and revenue caused by the pandemic.

During the sale, travellers will be able to buy half-price tickets for Advance journeys between 25 April to 27 May.

Enter to become a Chief Environment Officer at nationalrail.co.uk/CEO.