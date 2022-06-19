What time does the tube strike start and end and which lines are affected?

A major rail strike will take place across the UK as members of the RMT rail union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walk out over three days.

The action over pay and conditions will see 24-hour walkouts on 21, 23 and 25 June.

London Underground and other Transport for London (TfL) services will also be affected from the start of service on Tuesday 21 June until mid-morning on Wednesday June 22.

Here’s everything you need to know about what services are running and when:

Tuesday

Workers are striking across London’s underground, overground and tram network on Tuesday.

TfL has warned most of its services will be severely disrupted or not running at all on this day.

It said this includes the entire Tube network, as well as the London overground, Elizabeth Line and trams.

Wednesday

No tube services are expected to run before 8am on Wednesday, with disruption likely to continue until mid-morning.

TfL also said the Elizabeth Line and London overground will see reduced service until mid-morning.

Thursday until Sunday

While London-specific strikes will have finished, TfL is predicting disruption from ongoing nationwide strikes to spill over into the capital’s transport network.

It told travellers to expect reduced service on the London Overground and Elizabeth line - where TfL uses national rail assets - on Thursday and Saturday.

This would also be the case on parts of the Tube, it said without singling out any lines in particular.

TfL said the overground, Elizabeth line and Tube would likely experience disruption on Friday and Sunday well, following on from national strikes the day before.