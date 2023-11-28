Trainline app problems hit rail journeys during rush hours

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rail travellers in the UK faced problems with their journeys this morning after ticketing platform Trainline suffered major technical difficulties.

More than 1,200 reports of problems were made to the DownDetector website at peak commuting time, disrupting journeys. The vast majority of the issues have affected app users, although there have also been reports of problems on the website.

Passenger Emily Driscoll wrote on Twitter/X that she was late this morning as “queues for tickets were 30 minutes long”, while Cameron Schedije sarcastically said that the incident proves “the plans to close ticket offices were always sound and well thought through”.

Another user took aim at the state of Britain’s transport network: “The UK rail system. Worst in the world.”

Many of the complaints were from people who had already purchased tickets on Trainline but were unable to load them due to the outage, so were forced to buy another at the station.

Posting on social media, Trainline said: “We’re experiencing technical difficulties with our app and website which means some customers may be unable to search for or book rail and coach journeys.

“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause however please be assured we’re working hard to fix it.”

The problem has been fixed, with the firm posting on Twitter/X that “we’re back”, but many people appear to be encountering issues.

The Independent has contacted Trainline for more information.

It’s the second time this month that there have been problems involving the travel company’s IT.

On 3 November, Trainline apologised for customers being unable to search or book trains or coaches. Days later, on 7 November, a similar problem occurred.