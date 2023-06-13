Seven of the best UK train holidays: Scenic journeys for exploring by rail

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether it’s the slow chug-chug-chug of a steam train winding along the rails or being able to see familiar towns and cities of the UK from a fresh angle, there’s something special about travelling on the railway.

For those opting for a UK holiday this year, there’s plenty of ways to explore the country without needing to fly or strapping yourself in for a long road trip. Seaside resorts, cities – ones where you’ll find history and modern delights – and National Parks can all be discovered with a train holiday. From arriving at the railway station until you’re safely delivered home, the whole journey you’ll be looked after while getting to see the best each destination can offer.

From the UK capital to the Cornish coast and from a jaunt through Wales to a show-stopping tour of the entire country, here are some of the best train holiday packages you can book. The only difficult part is which one will you choo-choo-choose...

Grand Tour of the UK

Bristol is one of several cities on the UK Tour itinerary (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Great Rail Journeys offer a holiday that covers several of the UK’s finest cities over 12 days, soaking up everything from historic castles and Roman baths, buzzing canal districts to world-famous museums.

After a day in York, you’ll move on to Edinburgh before a journey on the Jacobite Express (between Fort William and Mallaig) on day five. Your final night in Scotland is spent in Glasgow, before two nights in Liverpool after you return to England.

Day eight and nine are spent in Bristol and Bath, respectively, before a visit to Stonehenge on day 10. You’ll arrive in London at the end of the day, where you’ll witness the opening ceremony at the Tower of London the next morning. With seven days to explore the cities in between tranquil journeys through the spectacular countryside, this is a tour that showcases the UK at its fascinating best.

How to book

From £2,495pp, including 11 nights of accommodation, all train and coach travel, 11 breakfasts and five dinners. greatrail.com

Grand Tour of Scotland

Edinburgh is the final stop on the Grand Tour of Scotland (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This 14-night, self-guided tour of Scotland may seem long, but its leisurely nature means you can fully relax as you enjoy rail and boat trips around the isles and Highlands. It begins in Glasgow, where you’ll travel on the famous West Highland Line to Oban (day one) and eventually to Spean Bridge (day three). After some gentle strolls around the Highlands, you’ll take the Jacobite Express before a short journey over to Skye.

By day eight you’ll arrive in Inverness, where you can travel to the famous loch, before venturing as far north as Orkney by day 11. The next day is a return to the Highlands for the last two nights of the trip, before a final journey Edinburgh to end your two-week Scottish odyssey. With days trips to the isles of Mull, Staffa and Iona, plus visits to small towns such as Portree and Plockton, you’re guaranteed to see towering hills, idyllic countryside, beautiful coast and historic cities.

How to book

From £2,750pp. This price includes 11 nights bed and breakfast, three nights of dinner, bed and breakfast, four day trips, a single journey on the Jacobite Express, all train and ferry travel, and most of the station transfers. mckinlaykidd.com

London to Cornwall

St Ives offers some of the best beaches in Cornwall (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Byway offer the perfect Cornwall trip, whether you’re a Cornish veteran or you’ve never even visited the county. The journey kicks off in London, where one off the most exciting legs of the trip takes you to Bodmin on the Night Riviera train (with a journey time of eight hours), where you can enjoy the views from your cabin before relaxing into a night’s sleep.

The next day, you’ll travel to Padstow – for an 19th-century experience, you can choose to travel along the Bodmin and Wadebridge Railway via steam train for part of the journey. You’ll stay for two nights of exploring, drinking and Rick Stein-inspired eating before travelling to St Ives (via Bodmin), one of Cornwall’s best seaside towns. After a couple of nights spent wandering its winding streets and golden beaches, you travel to Falmouth (the county’s university town) for the last two nights of your trip.

How to book

Accommodation and travel (including the sleeper train) start at £939pp. byway.travel

Grand Tour of Ireland

Dublin is Ireland’s most popular city for tourists (Getty Images)

McKinlay Kidd’s second flagship offering is a grand tour of Ireland. Covering both the Republic and Northern over 12 days, it starts in Dublin and ends in Belfast, with stops in popular cities such as Galway and Cork. The route covers a good portion of the Wild Atlantic Way, starting in Westport on day one and progressing to points along the County Mayo and County Galway sections of the route. On day four, you’ll take a crossing to Inis Mor (a rugged island covered with towering cliffs and white sand beaches), while the next day you’ll leave Galway for a short and scenic train ride to Ennis in County Clare.

Days seven to nine are spent in Kerry, Killarney and Kinsale, before you arrive at the route’s second standout destination on day 11. You’ll spend two nights in Belfast, exploring the Cathedral and Titanic Quarters, before bidding farewell to the Emerald Isle.

How to book

From £2,935pp, including all travel, 12 nights of accommodation, plus tours of Inis Mor tour, Kinsale and Belfast. mckinlaykidd.com

Lakeland Railways and Cumbria

The Lakeland tour features an afternoon cruise on Lake Windermere (Getty Images)

Railtrail offer several shorter trips around regions of the UK, with their Lakeland and Cumbria tour offering spectacular scenery, serene settings and historic Lake District villages. Every day begins at your hotel near Grange-over-Sands, and after a relaxing evening, the next day you’ll journey along the Cumbrian coastline to Carnforth and then Morecambe.

You’ll visit Haverthwaite and Bowness-on-Windermere on day three, where you’ll get the opportunity to go on a lake cruise to the southern tip of Lake Windermere. On your final day there’s a rail trip to the coastal village of Ravenglass, where you can enjoy views on the Ravenglass and Eskdale railway.

How to book

From £599pp, including travel, accommodation, dinner, one afternoon tea, all activities and rail travel from your home station to Grange-over-Sands. railtrail.co.uk

Snowdon Mountain Railway and Portmeirion

Portmeirion is a little slice of Italy in northern Wales (Getty Images)

This jaunt around Snowdonia and Portmeirion is a good choice for those looking to see some of Wales’ most charming seaside resorts and areas of natural beauty. Your base will be the northern coastal resort of Llandudno. Here, a 19th-century pier and long promenades stand over lovely beaches near the centre of town, while inland rolling hills and cliffs offer great opportunities for walking and hiking.

After a day of relaxation, you’ll venture into Snowdonia National Park, where you’ll take the Snowdon Mountain Railway across the region, passing by dramatic waterfalls and a landscape littered with hills before finishing close to the summit of the mountain.

Your next day can be spent in Llandudno, but there’s the option of a trip to Anglesey before the visiting Portmeirion on day four. This tourist village was built in an Italian style over 50 years, with a long stretch of beach – backed by hills and colourful buildings – providing one of the UK’s most surreal backdrops.

How to book

From £399 per person, including accommodation in Llandudno, all travel and activities, plus breakfast and dinner on every day of the trip. shearings.com

Yorkshire and Northumberland

York is the main city on the Yorkshire and Northumberland tour (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This seven day tour starts in Harrogate, a picturesque town full of Georgian and Victorian architecture, before moving on to York and arriving in Whitby on day three. After a day spent enjoying this quintessentially English seaside town, you return to Harrogate on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

On day four, you leave Harrogate behind to travel on the 72-mile Settle-Carlisle Railway, first to Carlisle and then to Alnwick. While in Northumberland, you’ll spend time in Bamburgh and Lindisfarne before returning to York on day seven.

How to book

From £895pp. The package includes all rail and coach travel, accommodation for six nights and 12 meals (breakfast and dinner). greatrail.com

