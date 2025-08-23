Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In what is believed to be a bank holiday weekend first, trains are replacing rail replacement buses on a key stretch of the West Coast main line.

Network Rail is telling passengers hoping to travel between Birmingham New Street and International station, serving the city’s airport: “From Saturday 23 to Monday 25 August, due to track renewals at Garrison Street and Tyseley, rail replacement buses will be in place between Birmingham International and Birmingham New Street.”

Signs are in place on the concourse at New Street station, the key rail hub outside London, pointing to the stop for the buses.

open image in gallery Which way now? Sign at Birmingham New Street ( Simon Calder )

But The Independent has conducted a sweep of the area and found no rail replacement buses – while trains are running normally on the eight-mile stretch of track between New Street and International.

Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains and Transport for Wales are all operating on the link, though with slightly reduced services due to engineering work between the Midlands and London.

On the 9.36am departure from New Street to International, most seats were filled – suggesting passengers are ignoring the Network Rail announcement. The journey took nine minutes as usual – compared with 35 minutes according to the rail replacement bus schedule.

The Independent has asked Network Rail for a response, and also to amend the misleading information online. Rail replacement buses will be running on Sunday and Monday while work takes place on the line.

Birmingham New Street is much quieter than usual on Saturday because no CrossCountry trains are running.

open image in gallery All aboard: 9.36am nonstop train from Birmingham New Street to Birmingham International ( Simon Calder )

The intercity operator normally connects stations in England, Wales and Scotland through its hub in Birmingham. But members of the RMT union have walked out in a dispute about staffing, safety, and pay.

Although CrossCountry staff are not striking on Sunday, many cancellations are expected.

On bank holiday Monday, “a very limited CrossCountry service will operate between 8am and 6pm only”.

No CrossCountry trains will run between Birmingham New Street, Reading and the south coast, or on the link from Leicester via Cambridge to Stansted airport. “There will only be a very limited service to the south west and north of York,” passengers are warned. “Trains that do run are expected to be busy.”

Elsewhere, the southernmost 75 miles of the East Coast main line will be closed from 8pm on Saturday to 8am on bank holiday Monday due to engineering work. No trains will run between London King's Cross and Peterborough. Travellers between the capital and Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland are advised to travel from London St Pancras International to Bedford for a rail replacement bus.

