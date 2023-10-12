Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a Category 4 hurricane swept Mexico earlier this week concerns over the safety of travel to Mexico and the risk of further natural disasters have risen.

Hurricane Lidia made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, barrelling the states of Jalisco and Nayarit, on Tuesday night (10 October).

Amid Mexico’s June to November hurricane season, popular beach resorts such as Puerto Vallarta and Colima were hit with up to 140mph winds.

Although hurricane warnings have now been lifted, a risk of landslides, mudslides and flash flooding remains a threat to holidaymakers with trips booked to the ocean-flanked country.

Here’s the latest travel advice for Mexico, plus all the key questions and answers.

What does the Foreign Office say?

On Wednesday the Foreign Office (FCDO) updated its advice on travel to Mexico to read: “The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to parts of Mexico.”

Areas to avoid include:

Tijuana – except airside transit through Tijuana airport

Chihuahua – except the city of Chihuahua

Colima – except the city of Manzanillo

Guanajuato – including all areas southwest of road 45D

Guerrero – except the city of Acapulco, the town of Zihuatanejo and the town of Taxco

Tamaulipas – except the border crossing at Nuevo Laredo accessed by federal toll road 85D from Monterrey

Zacatecas

Jalisco – including all areas south and southwest of Lake Chapala to the border with the state of Colima

Sinaloa – except the cities of Los Mochis and Mazatlán

Michoacán – except the city of Morelia and the town of Pátzcuaro

The FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to these northern municipalities:

Bolaños

Chimaltitán

Colotlán

Hostotipaquillo

Huejúcar

Huequilla el Alto

Mezquitic

San Martin de Bolaños

Santa Maria de los Ángeles

Totatiche

Villa Guerrero

What do the Mexican authorities say?

Jalisco governor Enrique Alfaro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the effects of Hurricane Lidia to assure that the state was in the “final stages” of the clear-up with “very positive results”, and stressed that the area was fortunate to get off quite lightly in the aftermath of the Category 4 hurricane.

Are Mexico flights continuing?

Yes. All international airports are operational as usual.

Puerto Vallarta International Airport in impacted Jalisco cancelled several flights on Tuesday (10 October) and Wednesday morning (11 October) but has now resumed its regular arrival and departure schedule.

What if I have booked a package holiday to Mexico?

Travellers who have booked package holidays to Mexico’s west or central coast including Puerto Vallarta as advised by the FCDO can cancel without penalty for a full refund, although other popular tourist resorts of Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum are a fair distance from the affected areas as they sit on the Gulf of Mexico’s east coast.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them. Be aware that your travel insurance could be invalidated if you choose to travel to an area against FCDO advice.