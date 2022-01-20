After Boris Johnson announced that Plan B restrictions - including mandatory mask wearing and working from home - are to be dropped in England, the travel industry waits with bated breath for the expected news that international travel rules are also set to ease.

Previous government leaks suggested that transport secretary Grant Shapps was gearing up to announce that all testing requirements would be dropped for fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK.

While no such promise was made in yesterday’s update, the prime minister did confirm that an announcement would be made in “the next few days”.

Responding to question on travel testing from Theresa May, Mr Johnson said: “We are certainly reviewing the testing arrangements for travel and the secretary of state for health will be making a statement in the next few days on that.”

So what changes are expected and and how will they affect your future travel plans?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask me Anything’ event this afternoon (Thursday 20 January). He will be answering live in the comments section below between 4pm and 5pm.

