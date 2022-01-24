Travel industry welcomes end to testing for fully vaccinated arrivals to UK

Airlines and ferry companies have welcomed the imminent abolition of testing for fully vaccinated arrivals to England.

The prime minister said the so-called “day two” test will no longer be needed for double-jabbed and boosted travellers, though he did not give a date for the rule change.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said: “We welcome this news knowing that millions of our customers will also be delighted to see the return of restriction-free travel in the UK. We now look ahead to what we believe will be a strong summer.

“We believe testing for travel should now firmly become a thing of the past. It is clear travel restrictions did not materially slow the spread of Omicron in the UK and so it is important that there are no more knee jerk reactions to future variants.

“We commend the government for removing all testing; easyJet plans to return to near 2019 levels of flying this summer and so we can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board.”

Abby Penlington, director of the industry body Discover Ferries, said: “This makes travelling easier and cheaper and will be a further boost to consumer confidence.

“The financial impact of testing, particularly on families, has been an additional barrier to holidaying abroad during the pandemic.”

The chief executive of Brittany Ferries, Christophe Mathieu, said: “As the barriers to travel come down, demand goes up.

“Reservations for spring and summer holidays are roaring ahead, but this latest news means we can expect demand to soar for the February half-term.

“Let us hope we can put the last of the lockdown obstacles behind us and make 2022 a comeback year to remember.”

Rules for unvaccinated travellers remain the same, with multiple tests and self-isolation still required.