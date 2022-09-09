How will travel be affected during the time of national mourning for the Queen?

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III have no parallel in modern times for the UK.

In terms of travel, there will undoubtedly be disruption across a wide range of services – but as a mark of respect to Her Majesty, national rail strikes next week have been called off.

Travellers whose plans have changed are also concerned about their options.

These are the key questions and answers.

What’s happening on the railways?

Within hours of the news of the death of the Queen, the RMT union called off its national rail strikes planned for Thursday and Saturday next week, on 15 and 17 September.

Aslef, the train drivers’ union, had planned industrial action for Thursday 15 September. Its walk out has been postponed.

The TSSA white-collar rail union has also called off its 24-hour stoppage planned for 26 and 27 September.

The news was welcomed by train operators. Lumo, which runs trains from London to Newcastle and Edinburgh, tweeted: “The whole railway family is united in sending our condolences to the Royal Family.

“We welcome the decision by the unions to call off next week’s strike action at a time of national mourning.”

Because train operators were planning crew rosters a week ahead assuming the strikes would take place, there could still be some disruption on Thursday as schedules are redrawn. But Network Rail signallers will work normally, meaning the entire network should be accessible.

Be prepared for local disruption related to current events. For example, South Western Railway has had to close the car park at Windsor & Eton Riverside station.

Will there be more trains to take people to and from London?

That appears to be the plan: to enable people from across Great Britain to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall, and to be in London on the day of the funeral.

LNER, which runs most services on the East Coast main line from Scotland, northeast England and Yorkshire to London, said: “Train operators, Network Rail and Transport for London are working together to provide as many seats and services as we can to enable people to pay their respects.

“We expect services and London to be much busier than usual, particularly on the day of the funeral, and we ask people to plan ahead and check before they travel.”

I predict that train operators will aim to moderate fares by, for example, removing time restrictions for off-peak services.

My train plans have been affected. Can I change my rail ticket without penalty?

That depends: Advance tickets can generally be changed up to 6pm the day before travel – at least until the rest of the month. But for the new date/time, the fare difference may be payable.

Refunds are not usually offered for Advance tickets, but some operators may offer more flexibility.

LNER in particular is saying: “If you want to change any previous plans or no longer travel, you can change or refund your ticket.”

What about airlines?

Two UK airlines have given The Independent details of their flexibility options for passengers whose plans have changed.

Loganair is telling passengers: “We know at this extraordinary time, families and friends may wish to come together and reconsider their travel plans in the coming weeks.

“In light of these circumstances, Loganair is offering extra flexibility to customers with bookings for travel during this period:

“Should you wish to make a change to your travel date(s), you may do so free of charge and move to another flight date during the month of September.

“If you were due to attend an event that has been confirmed as rescheduled or cancelled, then you may request a credit voucher for the original value of the journey by completing this form.

“Vouchers can be redeemed against new bookings made within three months of receipt of the voucher for future travel.

“In this instance, you will be required to provide supporting documentation of a major event cancellation or rescheduling that you were due to attend – this can be uploaded via the form.

“The quickest and easy way to make changes is online and our Customer Help Centre is extremely busy right now – so we kindly ask that you please only call us if you really need to.”

In contrast, easyJet wants passengers whose plans are changing to phone their call centre. A spokesperson for Britain’s biggest budget airline said: “During this exceptional time, we recognise that some customers may need to change their travel plans and they can do so by calling our call centre [0330 551 5151] where staff will be able to use discretion to offer fee-free changes on a case-by-case basis.”

I have a hotel booking that I don’t need as the event has been cancelled. Is there anything I can do?

In the very rare case that you have booked a package focused on the event, the contract will be regarded as “frustrated” and you should get a full refund without fuss.

For the vast majority of guests, though, if you have paid in advance for a room, the fact that you no longer need it does not require the hotel to offer any kind of recompense.

Talk to the hotel about your options. The Independent has asked some leading hotel chains for their policies.

First to respond was Travelodge. A spokesperson said: “Anyone who has a current booking in one of our London hotels and needs to change it, we can change it to a different date or offer a credit note for a future booking.

“We will do the same for bookings made outside of London for an event or gathering that has been cancelled due to respect for the Queen during the mourning period and till the funeral.”

Premier Inn has declined to comment.

I want to travel to London to pay my respects. Will hotel rates be high?

It is difficult to say. “Normal” tourism and business travel may sharply reduce, freeing up rooms. Or demand may be so intense that prices soar.

The Travelodge spokesperson said: “Our 78 hotels across London are expected to be busy over the coming days and we will be offering competitive rates in line with the market as we normally do.”

Will there be any flight disruption over the coming days?

Industry insiders predict significant disruption at the London airports – primarily Heathrow and Stansted – due largely to heads of state movements around the time of the Queen’s funeral. Some flights could be affected at Edinburgh airport due to movements of the royal family.

In addition, flights may be cancelled on the day of the funeral by airlines wanting to give their staff the opportunity to mark the occasion.

The easyJet spokesperson said: “Many of our cabin crew and ground staff have asked to wear black scarves and ties as part of their uniform as a mark of respect for, and in remembrance of, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Conversely, could extra flights be laid on?

Unlikely, given the fact that the two leading UK airlines – British Airways and easyJet – are currently operating hundreds of flights fewer each day than originally planned, due to resourcing issues.

The easyJet spokesperson said: “Given our extensive flying schedule into and around the UK, we do not have any current plans to increase flying over the coming days.

“We are already operating up to 1,700 flights day, almost 300 operating into London, and 230 operating domestically each day.”