All legal Covid social distancing and mask-wearing restrictions have been dropped as of 19 July, the so-called Freedom Day, in England, with the government asking instead for Britons to use their own judgement when it comes to evaluating the risk of the disease.

These changes apply to England and relate to activities within its borders.

But what about international travel? The sector has had a very rocky start since it tentatively reopened on 17 May, allowing holidays to a slim list of “safe” countries alongside onerous restrictions such as pre- and post-departure testing.

The system is known as the traffic light system as it sorts countries into three categories (green, amber and red) based on the risk of Covid being reimported to the UK.

But is the traffic light system being dropped alongside obligatory mask-wearing and social distancing? And are any other rules changing from 19 July?

Here’s what we know.

What is the traffic light system?

The traffic light system was first introduced in mid-May with the aim of labelling countries either green, amber or red according to the level of Covid risk.

Countries make the “green list” if they have a low level of infection; advanced vaccination roll-out; and little presence of a virus variants of concern. At the other end of the scale, “red list” countries are considered the riskiest to travel to in terms of bringing Covid infections back to the UK.

The lists are typically reshuffled every three weeks, with countries moving between the lists according to the latest data. To add to the confusion, there is also a “green watchlist”, which consists of the countries likely to move from green to amber.

The last review happened on 14 July, and the next is expected on or around 4 August.

Is the system being dropped from 19 July?

In his speech to parliament as the new health secretary, Sajid Javid said that “we have to learn to live with” Covid, and that 19 July will mark the unlocking of society.

In his Downing Street press conference, prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed this stance, asking people to use their own judgement when it comes to managing their own activities, and for guidance on masks and social distancing to be guidance only.

However, while within the UK people will be free to live their lives with fewer restrictions, it won’t apply to international travel – yet.

The risk of a Covid variant being reimported remains high, and so restrictions from “red list” countries will remain in place as part of “tough border controls”, Mr Johnson confirmed during a previous address.

What if I’m fully vaccinated?

Fully jabbed Britons (provided their second dose was at least two weeks prior) and under 18s can avoid quarantine when returning from amber countries from 19 July.

From this date, most double jabbed travellers from amber countries can follow the same entry rules as green-list arrivals: no self-isolation, and just one pre-departure lateral flow test and a day-two post arrival PCR test.

However, the government has already thrown a spanner in the works by effectively introducing an “amber plus” category, after announcing on 16 July that fears about the Beta variant meant France would be excluded from the opening-up of “amber list” destinations to vaccinated Brits. Travellers from there must continue to quarantine for 10 days on entry into the UK.

The rules also apply to anyone driving through French territory to the Channel ports - though Eurostar passengers from Amsterdam and Brussels are exempt, because trains pass through France without stopping.

Which countries are changing colour on 19 July?

The latest traffic light reshuffle on 14 July also comes into effect from 4am on 19 July. It saw Hong Kong and Bulgaria added to the UK government’s green list of travel destinations, while Croatia and Taiwan were put on the green watchlist.

The Balearic Islands - including Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca - and Virgin Islands have both been downgraded from green to amber.

Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone are now on the red list.

Are any travel rules changing in the UK?

The requirement to wear face coverings in law has been lifted. However, the government expects and recommends that people wear face coverings in crowded areas such as public transport.

There is no longer a legal limit to the number of people you can meet with, meaning holidays with groups of friends or extended families are possible within England.