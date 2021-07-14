Croatia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan have been added to the green list in the latest review of the government’s traffic light system for international travel.

Four destinations were upgraded, while two countries and territories dropped down to amber, including tourist darlings the Balearic Islands plus the British Virgin Islands.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced the updated lists in the Department for Transport’s latest reshuffle on 14 July, a day earlier than anticipated.

While Bulgaria and Hong Kong went straight to green, Croatia and Taiwan have been placed on the green watchlist instead – meaning they’re at risk of being downgraded to amber.

There are now 29 destinations in total that have green status, with returning travellers facing the lightest restrictions on entry to the UK – just one pre-departure and one post-arrival Covid test, with no need to quarantine if the results are negative.

However, from 19 July, travellers entering England from amber countries who’ve been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior, or who are under 18, are subject to the same rules as green list arrivals.

From the same date, the government advice against travelling to amber countries on holiday will also be lifted.

Four destinations were added to the red list, including Indonesia and Cuba, triggering 10 days of quarantine at a government mandated hotel at a cost of £1,750 per solo traveller.

Countries’ new statuses will take effect from 4am on 19 July.