Indonesia, Myanmar, Cuba and Sierra Leone added to the red list

Indonesia, Myanmar, Cuba and Sierra Leone have been downgraded from amber to red in the latest reshuffle of the government’s traffic light lists for international travel.

Those entering the UK from these destinations will now be subject to 11 nights of government-mandated hotel quarantine, at a cost of £1,750 per solo traveller.

The change comes into effect from 4am on 19 July.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that four destinations were to be moved onto the now 60-strong red list during the latest tri-weekly review, which took place on 14 July, a day earlier than expected.

Mr Shapps tweeted: “Four countries and territories will join the red list to safeguard our domestic vaccine rollout We’ll keep these measures under review and be guided by the latest data - we won’t hesitate to take action if needed to protect public health.”

As part of the same update, two destinations were downgraded from green to amber - the Balearic Islands and British Virgin Islands - while four countries got a leg-up from amber to green.

Bulgaria and Hong Kong sailed straight to green but Croatia and Taiwan were put on the green watchlist instead, meaning they are at risk of falling to amber again at any time.

From 19 July, the line between amber and green is becoming blurred for vaccinated travellers, regardless.

Brits who have received their second jab at least 14 days prior and accompanying under 18s can forgo quarantine when entering England from amber countries, instead following the same relaxed protocols as green list arrivals.

They need only take one pre-departure lateral flow test and one PCR test within two days of arriving in England.