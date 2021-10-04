It is official, the UK’s travel traffic light system has now been scrapped, as of 4am today (4 October).

It comes after the Department for Transport’s announcement on 17 September, but what does it mean for travel going forward?

There will be no amber or green list to consult before travel – only one crucial red list (currently containing 54 countries), and a ROW or “rest of the world” list containing all the rest.

The other big change is for unvaccinated travellers and those who have not yet had both doses of the vaccine – they will have to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival back into the UK, whether they are coming from a red list country or not.

Do these changes affect your next trip abroad and what should you be considering about travel in general over the coming weeks?

