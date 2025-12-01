The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Ten of the best deals for Travel Tuesday, from hotels to cruises
We've tracked down major price cuts from global hotel brands, and huge promotions from top cruise lines
Travelers, have your credit cards at the ready to snag a bargain, because Travel Tuesday is almost here.
It's the day when the travel industry, from hotels to cruise lines and airlines, drops some of its most outrageous discounts.
The good news? Some amazing deals are already live.
Here, we reveal 10 of the best offers available right now, but act fast, because some are flash sales that will live up to their name.
1. Expedia/Hotels.com
Expedia and Hotels.com (which is owned by Expedia) are enticing customers with up to 50 percent off thousands of hotel stays and have launched “flash deals” of up to 75 percent off select properties.
2. JetBlue Vacations
Book by December 5, 2025, for tiered savings of up to $1,000 on flight + hotel (or cruise) packages for travel in 2026.
3. Hilton Hotels & Resorts
As part of the Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday sale frenzy, the hotel group is offering up to 25 percent off for bookings through December 15.
4. Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts
Take advantage of discounts of up to 50 percent on select rooms in properties across the Caribbean, Mexico and parts of Spain.
5. Art’otel
The boutique brand is getting involved in the Travel Tuesday discount bonanza with deals that give customers up to 35 percent off stays if booked by early December for travel through late 2026.
6. Westgate Resorts
Westgate Resorts has launched a 50 percent off sale for its resorts, which are located right across the U.S., from Florida to Utah.
7. Royal Caribbean
The cruise giant’s Cyber-week sale includes up to $1,000 off individual staterooms and eye-catching perks such as third and fourth guests sailing free. These deals apply to sailings in the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe.
8. Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line is weighing in with Black Friday sale packages that could give you 50 percent off cruises, bonus onboard credit, dining or drink packages and discounts for third and fourth guests.
9. Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is making Cyber-week waves with offers of up to 50 percent off cruise fares, plus free passage for third and fourth guests on some sailings, making family trips a bargain.
10. Viking Cruises
Viking Cruises is offering free international airfare on certain 2026–2028 ocean and river voyages if you book by December 31, 2025.
