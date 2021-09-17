Travel update – live: Radical changes to red list and PCR tests expected in today’s announcement
Red list could be halved and PCR testing reduced or scrapped for double vaccinated
A major update to the UK’s current travel rules is expected later today, with transport secretary Grant Shapps expected to announce significant changes to the way UK travellers can move internationally.
Yesterday, 16 September, marked the three-week point at which the industry expected a change to the “traffic light” lists of countries that were implemented in May, but the announcement was moved to today, with industry sources suggesting that it will address a much larger overhaul of the current system for travel.
Government leaks to the media in the past week have suggested the top changes will be the removal of the amber list, with just two lists remaining - one of countries deemed safe for travel, one unsafe - and PCR tests being scrapped or reduced for the fully vaccinated.
The Times this morning reported that the red list could be “more than halved”, with countries including Turkey likely to be removed “in time for [October] half term”.
In other news, cross-channel rail operator Eurostar have confirmed that their trains will not stop in Kent, where they previously stopped at Ashford and Ebbsfleet, until 2023.
Lateral flow tests ‘not able to pick up variants’, says minister
A government minister has suggested that the rumoured change from PCR testing to lateral flow testing for fully vaccinated travellers could hinder the tracking of variants.
Asked whether PCR tests could be scrapped in favour of lateral flow tests for foreign travellers, Environment Secretary George Eustice said: "I haven’t heard that because I’m not on that particular sub-committee that deals with this.
"They will want to consider all the evidence before taking a final decision.
"The rationale for the PCR test is that you can do genome sequencing of variants and you can, therefore, detect possible variants of concern.
"The difficulty with the lateral flow test, although it is cheaper and simpler to do, it is not able to pick up those variants.
"So, that’s the rationale and that’s been the rationale so far for making sure we keep some of that PCR testing in place."
Mr Eustice said that Health Secretary Sajid Javid, while he did not want "unnecessary" testing taking place, he "recognises the value of those PCR tests and that there "is a discussion to be had about this" in government.
Don’t book inbound Covid tests until travel update, warns Calder
The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, is at Newcastle airport for us this morning, talking to staff and passengers as they wait for the expected easing of international travel rules.
He has tweeted: “Not sure what will change today, but if you’re heading for Spain, France, Greece, Portugal, Italy, Croatia etc there is zero chance of any moves to the red list.
“Please don’t book your inbound tests yet. They can only get cheaper/easier.”
Turkey tipped to come off the red list at next update
Turkey is the top country being tipped for removal from the red list, in an update to the travel rules that is expected to be announced later today.
Dozens of other countries, including the Maldives, South Africa and Sri Lanka, are also rumoured to be moving off the government’s no-go list, with transport secretary Grant Shapps expected to announce a simplified version of the traffic light system that removes the amber classification altogether.
Countries will instead be divided into either a green list or a red list, eliminating the “grey area” travellers have complained of since the system was introduced earlier this year.
On Tuesday, Covid data analyst Tim White told The Independent that he gives Turkey a 60 per cent chance of coming off the red list at this update.
When asked by one hopeful holidaymaker if he expected it to be removed from red, White replied: “Yes I do. Probably around 60% this week. If not then 80% chance in the 1 October reform.”
What time is the travel announcement expected today?
An announcement of major changes to the UK’s rules for international travel is expected later today.
Government leaks to the media in the past week have suggested the top changes could be the removal of the amber list, with just two lists remaining - one of countries deemed safe for travel, one unsafe - and PCR tests being scrapped or reduced for the fully vaccinated.
There have also been suggestions that the red or unsafe list could be more than halved in the coming weeks.
It is unclear whether today’s announcement will be a “roadmap” out of the current travel rules, or one large set of changes to both travel testing and the traffic light lists.
Here’s everything we know so far:
Green light travel announcement happening today
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be sharing all the latest updates.
