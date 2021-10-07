From 17 May, international travel was given the official go-ahead in Britain by the Global Travel Taskforce, subject to a traffic light system.

Since then, the “red list” of highest-risk destinations has fluctuated, but it is soon to stand at just seven destinations after the latest government update on 7 October.

On 17 September, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced that from 4 October, the three traffic light lists will be scrapped, leaving just the red list and one other list of “rest of world” or ROW destinations, comprised of the merged green and amber lists.

The red list was dramatically slashed, with 47 countries removed, in the most recent reshuffle. These countries will soon join the newly minted ROW list.

It is understood that the red list will go on to be reviewed every three weeks, as the traffic light lists have been this summer.

Which countries are on the red list?

The government has mandated hotel quarantine for Britons returning from high-risk or “red list” countries to stop new coronavirus infections and variants of concern entering the UK.

According to transport secretary Grant Shapps, red list countries are “those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances”.

Here’s the full 54-strong red list at present:

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Democratic Republic of Congo

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Georgia

Guyana

Haiti

Indonesia

La Réunion

Lesotho

Malawi

Mayotte

Mexico

Mongolia

Montenegro

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Uganda

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

But after the latest FCDO announcement on 7 October, as of 4am on Monday 11 October, a further 47 countries will be removed - including South Africa, Mexico and Georgia - leaving just seven remaining.

The updated red list will look like this:

Peru

Ecuador

Colombia

Panama

Dominican Republic

Haiti

Venezuela

What determines whether a country is high risk?

As the move to use quarantine hotels is primarily in response to new variants of concern of Covid-19, it’s likely that a country will be deemed “high risk” if one of the variants of concern has been identified and is prevalent there.

As well as the UK’s own Kent variant, named B.1.1.7, other mutations have been found in South Africa (1.351), Brazil (P.1) and India (B.1.617.2). This last, known as the Delta variant, is up to 60 per cent more transmissible than the Kent mutation and is already prevalent in the UK. The Beta variant has also been identified as a concern, with France previously put into its own special “amber plus” category in response to this mutation being detected there. The country was moved back to the amber list in the following travel review.

According to the second Global Travel Taskforce report, published on 9 April, the key factors in assessing a country’s risk factor are its rate of infection, the prevalence of variants of concern and the progress of its vaccination programme. Reliability of data and genomic sequencing capability are also taken into account.

Where do high risk travellers stay and how do they get there?

A number of hotels have been contracted for the mandatory quarantine for all red list arrivals. Bath Road, which runs parallel to the runway at London Heathrow airport, has been dubbed “Isolation Row”.

Travellers are privately “escorted” to their quarantine hotel upon arrival.

Fines of up to £10,000 apply to arrivals who fails to undergo the stipulated hotel quarantine, while people who misrepresent their travel history on the passenger locator forms face up to 10 years in prison.

Travellers must finance the quarantine themselves, at a cost of £2,285 per person for those travelling alone, which includes 10 days' (11 nights') room and board. Additional people in the same hotel room pay less. The second person pays only £1,430, with further discounts for children aged five-12: £325 each. It’s free for children under five.

How long is quarantine?

The current quarantine for all red list arrivals into the UK is 10 days and 11 nights.

When is the next update to the red list?

The next announcement is expected to take place on or around 28 October.