Traveller shares hack to get extra legroom on flights

A travel blogger has shared how to get more leg room on a flight for free.

Zachary Abel shared advice about getting the most spacious seat on his TikTok and Instagram accounts.

It involves using a free tool on Google.

Travellers can compare legroom by using the Google Flights search tool.

“Here’s a Google Flight hack you may not know about,” Mr Abel said in the video, which has garnered nearly 50,000 likes on TikTok at the time of writing.

“Let’s say you want to go from LA to New York from November the 12th to the 16th.

“You see JetBlue, United and Delta are all the same price and it’s a really great deal. So what’s the best option? Enter: Leg Rooms for Google Flights.”

Legrooms for Google Flights is a tool that you can add to a Chrome web browser.

Mr Abel went on to explain how the function works.

“Look what it does – same flights – it tells you how much legroom you’re going to have.”

The tool can also tell travellers which business class seats do and do not extend to lie flat.

Those who are more sustainability conscious can also use Google Flights to compare the CO2 emissions for different flights.

Over 200 people commented on the video, with many praising it as a helpful piece of advice that they intend to use for future travels.

“Best hack year to date,” wrote one user.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen on the internet today. From a tall, frequent flyer … thank you!” said a second.

Another traveller suggested that people should also use the website SeatGuru.

“It literally tells you what seats to avoid on flights, tells you what seats have missing windows on particular aircraft, and they tell you which seats have reduced legroom and reduced recline,” they wrote.

This is not the first time that a TikToker has shared tips for getting the best seats on a plane.

User @maxmilespoints, who specialises in giving travel advice and savings tips, also shared a hack to help travellers optimise seat selection.

In his clip, captioned “new favourite tool to pick plane seats,” he introduced viewers to the site Aerolopa.com. It’s an online tool which includes ultra-detailed maps of most planes for travellers to choose seats with the most room.