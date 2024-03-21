Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aviation experts predict that Travis Kelce has spent over $1 million on private flights, across the US and internationally, while dating Taylor Swift.

Consulting with aviation consultants, The New York Post estimates that Kelce has spent around $1,210,000 on private jet excursions to see Swift since their relationship went public in September.

The football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly flew on a Friday to catch the Argentinian leg of Swift’s Eras Tour in November and travelled back in time for football practice on Monday.

Dallas-based aviation expert, Richard Levy told The Post: “ There are a number of variable costs … but around $300,000 would be the approximate charge to charter a 10-seat private jet to fly from the US to an international destination round trip.”

Just 10 days after the Chief’s Superbowl win in February, Kelce chartered a flight from Los Angeles via Hawaii to Sydney to catch Swift’s 21 February performance in Australia’s Accor Stadium.

Aviation specialist at Cirrus Aviation Services, Michael Giordano confirmed that the private flight from the US to Argentina likely cost around the $300,000 mark and that the leg from LA to Sydney would often be priced at $340,000 for a 10-seat jet.

A trip to Singapore from Cleveland, Ohio in March was also estimated by Giordano to cost around $570,000.

The 19-hour 7 March flight, likely stopping to refuel in Dubai, was taken with a group of the American football stars’ friends.

Swift’s own private jet travel has drawn intense scrutiny as she travels from one continent to another to fulfil her global tour dates and attend the NFL games of her new boyfriend.

In a statement to The Independent, Swift’s spokesperson said: “Before the tour kicked off, Taylor purchased more than double the carbon credits needed to offset all of her travel, which includes the tour.”

Carbon credit schemes, intended to allow individuals or companies to “offset” greenhouse gas emissions, are often unregulated and it is unknown if they are also used to cover Swift’s frequent private jet travel outside of her tour.