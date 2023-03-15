Tube strike – latest: London brought to a standstill as TfL workers walk out for 24 hours
Tube services across the capital have ground to a halt
A strike by London Underground drivers has brought London’s transport network to a halt.
Overground, DLR, Elizabeth line, buses and trams are running, but are much busier than usual.
Members of the train drivers union Aslef, and the RMT working for London Underground have walked out in a dispute over working arrangements and pensions.
Aslef says the action “will bring the network in the capital to a standstill”.
Geolocation technology company TomTom said that at 7am the average time it took to drive 10km (6.2 miles) in London was two minutes longer than what is usual at that time, at 15 minutes and 27 seconds.
There were 387 traffic jams in the capital stretching for a total of 406km (252.3 miles).
Transport for London (TfL) has said that “little or no service is expected on the tube network.”
Disruption will continue into Thursday (16 March), when a national rail strike involving the RMT will impact services across the country.
Tube trains that do run are likely to be more crowded than usual due to the latest round of national rail strikes involving the RMT, which begins on Thursday and continues on 18 and 30 March plus 1 April.
Because of the national rail strike, TfL says: “Some services may be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination.”
Further tube strikes ‘very likely’, says union
Aslef district organiser Finn Brennan confirmed that today’s strike is the first time Aslef have taken action across the Underground since 2015.
He stated that 99% of members voted in favour of the strike.
"It is not a strike about pay, it is not a strike looking for more time off,” he said.
“We simply want TfL to commit to negotiate with us about changes instead of trying to impose changes.
"There is a huge hole in TfL’s budget as a result of the pandemic and they want to fill that by cutting staff numbers, cutting working conditions and crucially cutting staff pensions.
"We have always said we are prepared to negotiate change but, quite understandably and quite rightly, our members are not prepared to pay the price for the hole that has been left in TfL’s budget by the Government’s failure to properly fund public transport in London."
He added that further strikes are "very likely".
