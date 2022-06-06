Tube strike: How can I get around London during walkout?
Travellers advised to ‘avoid travelling where possible’
A widespread strike by Transport for London workers has seen the Tube network shut across the city centre today.
Disruption is expected to continue until after 8am on Tuesday 7 June.
TfL is advising customers to “avoid travelling where possible on Monday 6 June” and to “avoid travelling before 8.00” on Tuesday.
“If you need to travel, allow more time for your journey,” reads the advice.
But if you do have an essential journey, how can you get around London today?
Bus
Buses are operating as normal. However, TfL warns that services and routes will be busier than normal, particularly buses from National Rail stations.
“Allow more time for your journey and consider walking or cycling if you can,” advises TfL.
London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR, London Trams and National Rail services
Services will run normally but are expected to be busier than usual. Travellers are advised to allow more time for their journeys and consider alternatives.
“If you are using National Rail and other TfL services from stations also served by London Underground, check before you travel for possible station closures,” says TfL.
Driving and cabs
Travellers can still complete journeys by car, although roads are expected to be busier than usual.
Walking and cycling
Much of London’s Zone 1 is walkable depending on where you need to get to; TfL has released a walking Tube map to help travellers better navigate and plan journeys on foot.
Cycling is also a convenient option – according to TfL, “You are never more than 600 metres from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London”. Santander bikes cost £2 for unlimited 30-minute journeys within a 24-hour period. Journeys longer than 30 minutes cost an additional £2 per journey.
Electric scooters
There are rental e-scooter trials operating in the following London boroughs:
- Camden
- City of London
- Ealing
- Hammersmith & Fulham
- Kensington and Chelsea
- Lambeth (north of the borough only)
- Richmond upon Thames
- Southwark
- Tower Hamlets (limited parking at Canary Wharf and some TfL stations)
- Westminster
Travellers can hire e-scooters from Dott, Lime and TIER via their mobile apps.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies