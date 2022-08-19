✕ Close Related video: Education minister criticises striking train workers for ‘holding the country hostage’

After train strikes yesterday, now London-wide strikes by Underground and bus drivers are set to affect Tube, rail and bus services.

The 24-hour tube strike today will see the RMT Union working for London Underground stage a walkout because of an ongoing dispute over jobs and pensions.

Around 10,000 Tube workers in the union are expected to go on strike, causing major disruption to TfL’s network.

Alongside them, 1,100 members of the Unite union, employed at London Underground, Croydon Tramlink, Victoria coach station, Dial-a-Ride and river service, will also walk out today.

And around 400 London Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London will stage a separate walkout today, while bus drivers working for United London will also strike today and tomorrow.

This comes after a rail strike yesterday saw only around one in five trains running, with some areas having no services all day. Another rail strike is scheduled for tomorrow with union bosses warning they will continue “for as long as it takes”.