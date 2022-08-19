Tube strikes – live: London-wide walkout hits Underground, rail and bus services
Around 10,000 Tube workers in the RMT union are expected to go on strike
Related video: Education minister criticises striking train workers for ‘holding the country hostage’
After train strikes yesterday, now London-wide strikes by Underground and bus drivers are set to affect Tube, rail and bus services.
The 24-hour tube strike today will see the RMT Union working for London Underground stage a walkout because of an ongoing dispute over jobs and pensions.
Around 10,000 Tube workers in the union are expected to go on strike, causing major disruption to TfL’s network.
Alongside them, 1,100 members of the Unite union, employed at London Underground, Croydon Tramlink, Victoria coach station, Dial-a-Ride and river service, will also walk out today.
And around 400 London Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London will stage a separate walkout today, while bus drivers working for United London will also strike today and tomorrow.
This comes after a rail strike yesterday saw only around one in five trains running, with some areas having no services all day. Another rail strike is scheduled for tomorrow with union bosses warning they will continue “for as long as it takes”.
Underground and bus strikes bring services to halt across London
Workers on the London Underground and bus services are staging a strike today as part of a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions.
The 24-hour Tube strike today will see RMT Union members working for London Underground stage a walkout.
Around 10,000 Tube workers in the union are expected to go on strike, causing major disruption to TfL’s network.
Alongside them, 1,100 members of the Unite union, employed at London Underground, Croydon Tramlink, Victoria coach station, Dial-a-Ride and river service, will also walk out today.
And around 400 London Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London will stage a separate walkout today, while bus drivers working for United London will also strike today and tomorrow.
Good morning! Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog covering all the latest updates on the tube strike on 19 August 2022. Stay tuned!
How can you get around during London Underground walkout
As Tube workers stage a walk-out today on the heels of nationwide rail strikes, and with more strike action to come, it means transport disruption is likely to continue throughout the weekend.
TfL is advising customers to “avoid travel on the Tube if possible and only travel on the rest of the network if essential”.
There will be “severe disruption” on all lines with little to no services throughout the day and no Night Tube.
A coordinated bus strike will also see some services out of operation.
But if you do have an essential journey, how can you get around London?
Here are some options:
How can Londoners get around during Tube strike?
Travellers advised to ‘avoid travelling where possible’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies