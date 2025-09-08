Londoners face widespread travel disruption this week amid Tube strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Commuters are set to face almost a week of transport disruption due to Tube strikes in the capital.

From Sunday 7 September, different groups of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members will walk out across the Tube network each day, with the aim of bringing operations to a halt.

Every Underground line will be affected during this period, and those services that are still running are expected to be busier than usual.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming walkouts.

When are the strikes?

The strikes are planned on the Tube and DLR between 7 and 12 September, causing significant disruption across the city.

• On Sunday 7 September, there will be disruption across the Tube, with limited services running. Services that run will finish early. To avoid the disruption complete your journey by 6pm.

• From Monday 8 to Thursday 11 September 2025, Tube services will be severely disrupted, with little to no service expected.

• On Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 September 2025, there will also be no service on the DLR.

• On Friday 12 September at 8am, services will start to return to normal.

open image in gallery Every Underground line will be affected during the strikes this week ( PA )

What will be closed?

All train services across the whole of the London Underground network will be limited during the strike.

The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) will also be closed on Tuesday and Thursday.

Here is a list of the Tube lines affected:

• Bakerloo

• Central

• Circle

• District

• Hammersmith & City

• Jubilee

• Metropolitan

• Northern

• Piccadilly

• Victoria

• Waterloo & City

What about the Elizabeth line and Overground lines?

Overground and trams will run as normal during the strike period, but underground trains are expected to be a lot busier, along with buses and roads.

However, there will be some disruption to the Elizabeth line.

On Monday 8 and Wednesday 10 September, the Elizabeth line will not stop at the following stations before 7.30am and after 10.30pm:

• Whitechapel

• Liverpool Street

• Farringdon

• Tottenham Court Road

• Bond Street

On Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 September, trains will not stop at these stations before 8am.

open image in gallery TfL is urging commuters to plan ahead ( Getty/iStock )

What should I do if I need to travel?

Transport for London (TfL) is urging commuters to plan ahead and allow for extra time for their journeys when travelling.

TfL's journey planner, or apps including CityMapper can help with this.

However, other options include cycling or walking, with Santander, Lime and Forest bikes available to hire across the capital.

Why are there strikes?

London Underground staff are striking over their current pay and working conditions.

Members of RMT voted overwhelmingly for strike action after nine months of negotiations failed to resolve a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

A pay rise of 3.4 per cent has been offered by TfL, but it said it could not afford to meet the RMT’s demand for a 35-hour working week.

Nick Dent, TfL’s director of customer operations for London Underground, said it is not too late to call off the strikes on Friday.

He said that the company had made a “fair” pay offer, without any conditions attached, which he urged the RMT to put to a ballot of its members.

Have any events been cancelled?

Coldplay have rescheduled the final two dates of their tour at Wembley Stadium.

The shows on 7 and 8 September have been rescheduled to 6 and 12 September.

"Without a Tube service, it's impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted," the band said.