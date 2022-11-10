✕ Close South Western Railway delays: Platform and train overcrowded despite strike cancellation (Tuesday)

The London Underground will be almost entirely out of operation on Thursday as union members walk out in a dispute over jobs and pensions.

Transport for London (TfL) said alternative travel is available on buses, the Elizabeth line, the London Overground and, but warned these services will be extremely busy.

Disruption is expected to continue until mid-morning on Friday.

TfL staff from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) and Unite unions are striking over 600 looming job cuts and the potential slashing of employer pension contributions. The RMT said it had asked TfL to pause plans to give both sides time to negotiate a deal.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, accused the employers of failing to make compromises. He said: “TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.

“Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute and they will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.”