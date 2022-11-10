Tube strikes – live: London Underground grinds to a halt as TfL staff walk out
Alternative services expected to be extremely busy
South Western Railway delays: Platform and train overcrowded despite strike cancellation (Tuesday)
The London Underground will be almost entirely out of operation on Thursday as union members walk out in a dispute over jobs and pensions.
Transport for London (TfL) said alternative travel is available on buses, the Elizabeth line, the London Overground and, but warned these services will be extremely busy.
Disruption is expected to continue until mid-morning on Friday.
TfL staff from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) and Unite unions are striking over 600 looming job cuts and the potential slashing of employer pension contributions. The RMT said it had asked TfL to pause plans to give both sides time to negotiate a deal.
Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, accused the employers of failing to make compromises. He said: “TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.
“Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute and they will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.”
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has asked TfL to put forward a proposal that can be acceptable.
“TfL is needlessly attacking our members’ pay and pensions, which Unite simply can’t accept. The workers have the full support of their union in fighting these attacks. TfL must stop behaving like a race-to-the-bottom employer and put forward an offer that is acceptable to our members.”
Travel chaos expected in London
Travelers are expected to face disruptions and chaos as transport workers go on strike on Thursday with limited services on the Tube.
Transport for London (TfL) said London Overground and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes on Thursday, while London Trams will be running a reduced timetable, reported PA.
Buses are expected to be busier than normal.Picket lines will be mounted outside Tube stations across London.
Rail strike: All you need to know
The Transport for London (TfL) strike by 10,000 RMT Union members working at London Underground and Arriva Rail (London Overground) is expected to cause significant disruption across the capital this week.
But although RMT’s rail strikes were suspended, TfL action is still going ahead, cutting off Tube routes for Londoners across the city.
Ella Doyle explains all you need to know about the strike and if your journey will be affected:
When are this week’s Tube strikes and which lines are affected?
After Network Rail strikes were called off last week, London Underground strikes will go ahead this Thursday 10 November, cutting off routes for Londoners
Passengers face disruptions on eve of rail strikes
Rail passengers across Britain experienced widespread disruption on Wednesday, with technical problems and staff shortage leading to dozens of cancellations and long delays on key intercity lines.
The planned national rail strike – called off on Friday by the RMT union – has led to a final round of train cancellations impacting journeys on Wednesday and Thursday.
Simon Calder reports:
More rail misery on eve of fresh strikes
London Underground strike on Thursday will be followed by industrial action on GWR and LNER
