Are Tubes running during the snow?

Many parts of the UK saw snow last night, after the coldest night of the year saw temperatures drop well below freezing. Unlike snowfall over the last few winters, this continued into the night and settled, causing significant disruption across the country.

Some flights out of Liverpool, Manchester, London Luton and London Gatwick have been cancelled or diverted. A section of the M25 was also closed between junctions 23 and 25, though it has now reopened, and schools have been closed throughout the UK.

Train operators including Thameslink, Southern, Southeastern and South West Railway also saw significant delays and disruption.

In London, workers awoke to find major delays on Tube lines, with many companies advising they work from home instead of attempting to travel. But which lines continue to be affected? Here’s everything we know so far.

Which Tube lines are running as normal?

The Elizabeth line and Waterloo & City are the only two Tube lines operating without delays currently. Tram lines are also reporting a good service.

Which Tube lines are suspended or part suspended?

Some services on the London Overground are suspended due to heavy snow and ice on the tracks. Currently there is no service between Watford and Euston, or Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction, West Croydon New Cross and Crystal Palace.

Some parts of the Northern Line are also suspended. There is currently no service between High Barnet and Archway, after ice on the track caused signal failures which led to a faulty train. Travellers can use their tickets on London buses.

During rush hour this morning, parts of the Central line, Jubilee line and the DLR were suspended following the snow, but these lines are now running with delays.

Which Tube lines are delayed?

All but three TfL lines are experiencing delays, ranging from minor to severe. The lines currently reporting severe delays are Bakerloo, Central, Circle, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee and Northern lines plus the London Overground.

Minor delays are reported on the Bakerloo, District, DLR, Metropolitan, Piccadilly and Victoria lines.

How should you get around if your Tube is not running?

Valid tickets are being accepted on buses via any reasonable route. The M25 and all other motorways have been reopened after National Highways were forced to close them due to safety concerns.

The M11, M2, M20, A21 and A249 have all been reopened, though there are delays and traffic queues being reported. National Highways advised last night to only travel when essential, after the M20 and M2 became hazardous. It advised drivers to take care when driving now that roads are open again.

Today’s travel chaos precedes a week of train strikes, as members of the RMT union will be heading to picketlines from 13-17 December.

Travellers are advised only to only take the train when essential during strike days.