469kg of Brussels sprouts will take to the sky as Tui serves Christmas dinners en route to Lapland

With the Christmas season officially upon us, travel companies are busy finalising their festive preparations ahead of one busy holiday period.

The German holiday operator Tui has revealed some staggering statistics on how it prepares for the final run-up to Christmas for those who have booked a festive break, to make sure it can deliver some holiday cheer through its food and drink offerings.

Tui Airways said they expect to serve 15,000 hot chocolates onboard its flights this December as the days get colder.

For those who have booked a trip to Lapland, the northern Finnish snowy countryside known for being Santa Claus’ homeland, through Tui, the airline will be serving a sky-high Christmas dinner onboard with all the trimmings.

To make sure they are well-equipped for the feasts at over 30,000 feet, Tui has prepared 469kg of Brussels sprouts, 1,000 pigs in blankets and 1,297kg of roast potatoes.

The festivity will also extend to Tui’s cruise line, Marella Cruises and its fleet of five ships that will be sailing off to destinations such as the US Virgin Islands, Lanzarote and Kingstown in Jamaica.

The fleet is expecting to serve an astonishing 5,000 turkey Christmas dinners during a three-hour Christmas Day service, along with 1,000kg of potatoes and 1,500kg of Brussels sprouts served throughout December.

The holiday feasts will be complete with 18,000 mince pies that will be baked throughout the festive month.

One such cruise that will see the gigantic volume of sprouts, spuds and turkeys is the seven-night Canarian Christmas sailing.

The round trip will start at Las Palmas, Gran Canaria on Marella Explorer from £1,404 per person for an all-inclusive experience, stopping at Fuerteventura, Madeira, Santa Cruz de La Palma and Tenerife.

For those seeking a trip to a winter wonderland, Tui is also offering a four-night holiday to Kuusamo, Lapland, staying at the Holiday Club Kuusamo on a bed and breakfast basis from £1,105 per person.

