Tunisia eases entry requirements for unvaccinated UK travellers

Tunisia has eased its restrictions for unvaccinated travellers.

Unjabbed visitors previously had to quarantine for five days on arrival.

Mandatory self-isolation has now been scrapped, with those who aren’t fully vaccinated able to show proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival or a lateral flow test taken no more than 24 hours before entry instead.

Children aged 17 and under don’t need to test, even if unvaccinated.

Fully jabbed UK travellers can enter Tunisia without having to test or self-isolate.

However, on arrival into Tunisia, all travellers may be subject to a random rapid lateral flow or PCR test.

“If you test positive, you will need to self-isolate at your own accommodation for five days,” reads the Foreign Office (FCDO) advice.

“If your symptoms persist, you will need to self-isolate for another two days.”

On arrival in Tunisia, travellers must also share contact details and travel information with the authorities.

Although officially evidence of a hotel reservation is required to enter Tunisia, “this policy is not applied uniformly,” according to the FCDO.

“In the majority of cases, if asked, an explanation of alternative accommodation arrangements will be accepted.”

Tunisia is the latest in a long line of destination to relax Covid entry requirements, with many countries having scrapped all restrictions, including testing for unvaccinated visitors.

On 1 June, Italy joined a number of European countries in dropping all Covid-related travel restrictions.

Visitors no longer need to show proof of being fully vaccinated, nor a negative Covid test if they’re not double-jabbed.

Along with Vietnam, Croatia and Iceland, among others, it has now reinstated a pre-pandemic travel experience.