Twelve passengers injured during turbulence on Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin

Six passengers and six crew injured during Qatar Airways flight, Dublin Airport says

Andy Gregory
Sunday 26 May 2024 14:29
Comments
Australia Qatar Examinations
Australia Qatar Examinations (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Twelve passengers have been injured during turbulence on a flight from Doha to Dublin.

Dublin Airport said six passengers and six crew reported injuries during the Qatar Airways flight which landed safely as scheduled shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” a statement on the airport’s official X account said.

“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.”

Were you onboard? Email andy.gregory@independent.co.uk

The latest incident comes days after a British man was killed on a violently turbulent flight from Heathrow to Singapore.

Geoffrey Kitchen, a father-of-two and theatre director taking a “last big holiday” with his wife, died from a suspected heart attack. Six other Britons were left fighting for life after unbuckled passengers hit the cabin ceiling while the plane dropped 6,000ft in a matter of minutes.

Singapore Airlines said that flight encountered “sudden extreme turbulence” around 10 hours after departure while flying over Myanmar’s Irrawaddy Basin at 37,000 feet, with the ensuing chaos causing the pilot to declare a medical emergency and landing in Bankok.

More follows on this breaking news story...

